Financial Leaders Gain Better Marketing ROI With Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / ?The financial news cycle moves quickly, and as many financial executives discovered in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S. back in March, so does the pace at which financial marketing trends shift as the industry evolves. As the industry continues to adjust to the ever-changing atmosphere brought about by the pandemic, financial institutions need to be alert as new marketing trends rise in popularity. Now, C-suite executives can revamp their digital marketing efforts with the help of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder, as the program's integrated media and marketing campaigns have been proven to be very effective in increasing site traffic and generating qualified leads while lowering the cost of new account acquisition.

Limited budgets have played a major role in marketing and communications offices across all major U.S. industries, and the financial sector also faced similar challenges. In an article discussing the role of bank and credit union marketers in 2020, Bill Streeter of The Financial Brand discussed how marketing is more important now than ever before, as these institutions have an increased need to connect with consumers who engage digitally.

"Earned media coverage is important, but the preparation that goes into securing this type of coverage is just as crucial," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

"With the EMA GT Market Builder, our strategists work to develop a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP). This plan includes campaigns that are geared towards strategically distributing news to target audiences, which is a vital step in the lead generation process."

With high-quality targeting, financial companies effectively share content that will resonate with outlets, reporters, and potential clients.

"Understanding your audience is one of the most important steps in driving qualified leads, and it is a component that we carefully address with each individual EMAP," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has helped financial companies in accounting, wealth management, consulting, and similar spaces secure reputable media coverage and increased levels of brand awareness. By establishing brands as industry thought leaders through consistent and relevant content campaigns, customers drive more web traffic to their site to convert more sales.

