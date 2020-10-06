Proven threat intelligence pioneer and powerhouse, Cyveillance accelerates the ZeroFOX platform vision of delivering complete security in the new era where public attack surfaces are at risk

ZeroFOX, the global leader in Digital Risk Protection, is proud to announce the acquisition of the Cyveillance business from LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. The Cyveillance team has over 20 years of experience delivering comprehensive threat intelligence services, protecting the corporate brands, executives, and data of the world's largest and most respected financial services, energy, and public sector organizations. The combination of the ZeroFOX Artificial Intelligence-powered Digital Risk Protection Platform with Cyveillance's comprehensive threat intelligence data lake and expansive human dark web intelligence capabilities positions ZeroFOX as the world leader in Digital Risk Protection, connecting automated protection and intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

"Our merger with the Cyveillance team fulfills our strategic vision of accelerating our position as the definitive worldwide leader in Digital Risk Protection," said James C. Foster, CEO of ZeroFOX. "The addition of Cyveillance allows us to further scale our Digital Risk Protection services and expand our threat intelligence capabilities, complementing our renowned AI remediation capabilities, to address the entire digital threat lifecycle. Our combined customer base and over 400 employees makes us the largest, most proven provider in the Digital Risk Protection market, serving the needs of the world's most recognized brands."

Organizations today operate in a world that demands a digital-first approach. The dramatic shift creates a global digital footprint and attack surface on social media, mobile applications, websites, and other external digital platforms. This unprotected public attack surface exposes organizations and their communities to targeted cyber-attacks, data loss, phishing scams, compliance violations, and account takeovers.

"ZeroFOX's cyber platform powered by Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning is truly impressive. It was clear that we needed to bring these two organizations together to achieve scale overnight to benefit our customers," said Gilman Louie, co-founder of Alsop Louie and Executive Chairman of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions. "Combined with the rich Cyveillance data, human and machine intelligence and expertise, our customers will now be fully equipped to combat growing digital threats and exert security control back into digital experiences. This new powerhouse company will enable customers to achieve a new level of protection that is unique in the industry. Foster has built a world-class team and I am excited to join it and the ZeroFOX Board of Directors." Louie serves as the commissioner for the United States National Security Commission for Artificial Intelligence and Chairman of the Federation of American Scientists.

While the scale of threats targeting public platforms makes it difficult for security teams to create actionable intelligence and seek timely remediation, the combined power of the ZeroFOX Digital Risk Protection Platform and Cyveillance's customer-centric Digital Risk Protection services will give customers unparalleled visibility, analysis, and remediation capabilities to prioritize and mitigate threats at internet scale and speed.

"Since 2005, I have been honored to be a member of the Cyveillance team. With decades of threat intelligence tradecraft experience and a state of the art 24x7 Cyber Security Center, Cyveillance brings a best-in-class data collection and vetting advantage over all other TI providers. This enriched Intelligence delivered within the ZeroFOX Platform will enable customers to achieve a new level of protection that is years ahead of the competition," said James Carnall, Cyveillance General Manager. "I look forward to partnering with ZeroFOX to deliver timely, relevant and actionable threat intelligence. It's clear that we will have the most robust Digital Risk Protection and Threat Intelligence portfolio available in the market."

ZeroFOX will expand its service offerings for existing customers by leveraging the Cyveillance team, technology and their extensive collection of intelligence data. Existing Cyveillance customers will continue to receive custom Digital Risk Protection services and have access to the power of the ZeroFOX Digital Risk Protection Platform and its industry-leading remediation services.

Cyveillance capabilities include:

Cyveillance Digital Risk Protection Services A customer-centric Digital Risk Protection managed service that augments the force of information security teams looking to identify, analyze, and disrupt threats to critical assets and data.

A customer-centric Digital Risk Protection managed service that augments the force of information security teams looking to identify, analyze, and disrupt threats to critical assets and data. Cyveillance Data Lake Cyveillance has the world's largest repository of cyber threat intelligence and threat actor information with more than 20 years of data assembled from the surface, deep, and dark web-powering enrichment, contextualization, API feeds, and threat hunting.

Cyveillance has the world's largest repository of cyber threat intelligence and threat actor information with more than 20 years of data assembled from the surface, deep, and dark web-powering enrichment, contextualization, API feeds, and threat hunting. Cyveillance Finished Intelligence A digital library of actionable and relevant finished intelligence based on primary threat research and a proprietary intelligence data lake.

A digital library of actionable and relevant finished intelligence based on primary threat research and a proprietary intelligence data lake. Cyveillance Investigation, Analysis and Response Services Custom investigation and analysis for physical and digital threats. Advanced analysts provide deep-dive reports, security forensics, threat assessments, research projects, and ad-hoc analyst projects. Projects are designed to dynamically apply and incorporate industry best practices into security and risk management programs.

As part of the acquisition, ZeroFOX will continue to exhibit leadership in this new cybersecurity era by establishing a world-class Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in the Washington, D.C., Metro Area with major offices in Reston, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland. This includes a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center and Executive Briefing facility for demonstrating and leading organizations on cybersecurity trends, best practices, and technology innovations for Digital Risk Protection. ZeroFOX will also continue to grow its Centers of Excellence in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East with a focus on security operations and R&D.

ZeroFOX is trusted by global enterprises, serving thousands of customers, including more than 350 financial institutions in every major country. Funding by Intel Capital, NEA, Highland Capital Partners, Redline Capital Management, Hercules Capital, Comcast Ventures, and Core Capital, ZeroFOX has raised over $150 million in funding to date.

About ZeroFOX ZeroFOX, the global category leader in Digital Risk Protection, safeguards modern organizations from dynamic security risks across the public attack surface including social media, mobile application, surface, deep and dark web, email and domains, and digital collaboration platforms. With complete global coverage and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFOX Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats, and more. The patented ZeroFOX Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages, and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email, and more.

About Cyveillance Cyveillance, which was acquired by LookingGlass in 2015, has a rich history of providing customer-centric threat intelligence services to protect the most critical assets of enterprises worldwide. Founded in 1997, Cyveillance delivers an open source intelligence-led approach to security through continuous, comprehensive monitoring and analysis of millions of online data sources to protect client information, infrastructure, and employees from physical and online threats.

