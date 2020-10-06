Murex, the global leader in trading, risk, and processing solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce it has reached a successful milestone in its partnership with ATB Financial (ATB), a leading and innovative Canadian financial institution and Crown corporation.

In 2017, Murex began working with ATB to provide its powerful MX.3 platform. Murex offered the flexibility of a fully managed SaaS solution that would allow the financial institution to customize business processes, boost innovation and maximize resilience, while leveraging Murex's unrivaled functional coverage. The objective was to consolidate front-office, market risk (including Value at Risk), credit risk (including Potential Future Exposure), collateral and processing systems on a single platform and replace a variety of legacy systems. This replacement lowers the total cost of ownership and offers the best financial products to ATB's customers.

MX.3 was selected as the unique front-to-back-to-risk platform for all activities in commodities, foreign exchange cash and options, and interest rate derivatives. The multi-year project was phased: after focusing on its interest rate desk in 2017, ATB's foreign exchange desk moved to MX.3 in 2019. ATB's commodities desk went live on MX.3 in July 2020, completing the path toward a fully managed SaaS solution.

Achieving this milestone is the final step toward one integrated and unified capital markets and treasury platform for ATB.

"ATB Financial's partnership with Murex allows us to offer a first-of-its-kind, best-in-class trading experience to ATB customers," said Chris Turchansky, ATB's chief experience officer. "Whether it is interest rates, foreign exchange or commodities, ATB's Enterprise Trading Platform enables us to better support our customers' complex trading needs."

With a full turnkey model, Murex takes ownership of the MX.3 platform for production management, maintenance, disaster recovery, deployment and monitoring, as well as incident and change management. Murex also offers additional services for platform upgrades as part of the SaaS solution.

Joe Iafigliola, CEO of Murex Americas commented, "Murex has provided a best-of-breed solution tailored to a valued partner's specifications. This successful implementation with ATB relied heavily on our engrained organizational agility, which has been honed with diverse partners to deliver the MX.3 solution on time and budget. Our model of close partnership served us well here. From 2017, when we started this project, we have collaborated proactively and constructively with ATB. Circumstances out of our control this year influenced-but did not slow-our march over the finish line. We look forward to a continued and fruitful collaboration with ATB as it meets the evolving needs of its customers."

About Murex

For more than 30 years, Murex has provided enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk and control IT costs. With more than 55,000 daily users more than 60 countries, Murex clients span the financial services industry, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities. Murex is an independent company with over 2,300 employees across 17 locations. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service and unique product innovation. MX.3 is specifically designed and engineered to meet the multifaceted challenges of a transforming financial industry. To find out more, visit www.murex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005692/en/

Contacts:

Yvonne Maher

Deputy Managing Director, EMEA

Cognito

Yvonne.Maher@cognitomedia.com

(44) 7796 278 294

Clementine Deniel

Head of Marketing and Communications

Murex

Clementine.DENIEL@murex.com

(33) 6 30 30 40 04