Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces that it has Closed on an Exclusive Affiliation with MGroup Integrated Physician Services, P.A.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SMTI), a provider of wound and skin care products and solutions dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced that it has closed on an exclusive affiliation with MGroup Integrated Physician Services, P.A. ("MGroup"). Pursuant to this arrangement, Sanara, through its subsidiary United Wound and Skin Solutions LLC ("UWSS"), has agreed to provide certain management services to MGroup and MGroup has agreed to provide certain in-person and telehealth related clinical services to UWSS.

MGroup is a physician-owned and physician-led multispecialty wound care group focused on utilizing telehealth and associated technologies to build high-quality, cost-effective care delivery systems. MGroup currently holds active medical licenses in 40 states with plans to expand coverage to all 50 states in 2021. In connection with this affiliation, MGroup's founder and CEO, Chris Morrison, MD, will join UWSS and lead its telehealth efforts as President of Telehealth Services.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman stated, "MGroup is a significant piece of our ongoing expansion into telemedicine. With this affiliation, Sanara, through its subsidiary UWSS, gains not only a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success to lead our telehealth efforts, but also the ability to offer MGroup's virtual wound care services to patients across the majority of the United States."

Dr. Morrison is an experienced, successful healthcare executive who is board-certified by both the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Preventive Medicine. He is the founder and former CEO of Nautilus Health Care Group, which was acquired by Healogics, Inc. in 2012. He then served as President and Executive Medical Director of Healogics Specialty Physicians, a nationally-recognized physician group providing comprehensive clinical and wound management solutions to both hospitals and long-term care facilities.

"For many years I have been a strong advocate for telehealth care. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Sanara's efforts to build a comprehensive set of virtual wound care and dermatology offerings across all care settings through MGroup and DirectDerm. Sanara's investments and strategic partnerships offer a great platform on which to build the Company's services and make telehealth-based wound care and dermatology an affordable and effective reality for all Americans," said Dr. Morrison.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development of new products and expansion of the Company's business in telehealth and wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

