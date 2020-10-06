Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Announces Launch of Containerized Algae Growth System for Export

Containerized Algae Growth System to Provide New Revenue Stream and Capture Unmet Global Market Demand

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND) (OTCQB:PNDHF), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has launched a proprietary algae growth system that may now be purchased as a containerized unit. Priced at US$1.6 Million, the scalable unit package includes a laboratory, photobioreactor, controls and training and can be easily shipped anywhere in the world. This unit includes full capabilities to grow, harvest and spray dry algae biomass, and can serve as a 'proof-of-concept' for anyone looking to transform their greenhouse gas emissions into valuable products.

Grant Smith, Pond CEO, commented, "The containerized unit represents a significant milestone for Pond, and we believe this product will match the strong global demand for an all-encompassing scalable algae growth system that can be shipped with ease. Moreover, this system rounds out our customer offering. The unit is a simple, scalable package that can be quickly attached to a customer's emission source for the purpose of testing and marketing the algae output with prospective off-take customers. We continue to focus on revenue generating opportunities and we believe that the units will expand our global market reach while generating revenue in the time between growth trials and a full technology licensing agreement. Pond is currently quoting units for potential customers in Asia, Europe and North America, and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated on our progress."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

