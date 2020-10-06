Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life science tool provider, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Company's website at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2521/37807 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and balances; customized catalyst research instruments and bioprocessing systems. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers. Please visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing develops manufactures and sells sensors and instruments for cell culture and bioprocessing. For more information please visit www.scientificbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Statements made in this press release and virtual investor conference that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."

CONTACT:

Scientific Industries, Inc.

80 Orville Drive, Suite 102

Bohemia, New York 11716

Phone: (888) 850-6208 info@scientificindustries.com www.scientificindustries.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609314/Scientific-Industries-to-Present-at-October-2020-Lytham-Partners-Virtual-Investor-Growth-Conference