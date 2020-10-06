Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Wästbygg Gruppen AB, company registration number 556878-5538, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Wästbygg Gruppen AB, applies for admission to trading of its common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 13, 2020. The company has 620,000 A- shares and 22,330,000 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: WBGR B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed1 32,147,708 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0014453874 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 204364 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 13 up and including October 14, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 20-21 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1 See prospectus pages 15, Sw version