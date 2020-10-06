Technology Provider Neocova Appoints New President to Oversee Rapid Adoption as Community Banks and Credit Unions Ramp Up Digital Transformation

Industry Veteran Matt Beecher to Leverage Wealth of Entrepreneurial Expertise to Lead Neocova Through its Next Growth Phase

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and Cloud-first banking products including core, analytics, fraud, and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of its first president, Matt Beecher. Beecher is an entrepreneur, operator, and investor with a 30-year track record of success in both public and private markets. In addition to his role as president, he will continue to serve as chief operating officer, a role he assumed in December 2019.

Beecher's appointment to president comes as Neocova continues to experience rapid adoption of its technology solutions, which enable community banks and credit unions nationwide to quickly and efficiently adapt to the demand for a digital customer experience brought on by COVID-19. Offering unified data management and a phased technology implementation approach, Neocova seamlessly frees community financial institutions from the frustrations of legacy core banking providers while focusing on frictionless integrations.

"Matt has made a tremendous impact at Neocova since he started last year, and we're excited for him to take on this expanded role," said Neocova's Co-founder and CEO, Sultan Meghji. "Few professionals in this market have this breadth of executive capability, and he does it with class and a smile."

Prior to joining Neocova, Beecher served as CEO of Austin-based digital student debt platform, Vault, which counted Prudential and John Hancock as investors. There, he grew the company by over 400% in two and half years while transforming it into the market-leading platform. Before Vault, Beecher was co-founder and president of Redstar Ventures, where he led fintech efforts, including the co-founding of five successful SaaS businesses. Beecher also co-founded and served as managing director of SCS Financial, a Boston-based wealth management firm that grew from a nascent startup to the leading independent wealth management company in the U.S., managing close to $20B in assets before being acquired by Focus Financial.

As president of Neocova, Beecher will oversee the development and execution of Neocova's strategic growth plans, in addition to his current responsibilities for the overall build, delivery, and sales efforts of the company's ground-breaking banking solutions, including Fineuron and Ambios.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, I am excited to step into this role and draw on my past experience scaling startups to help Neocova solidify its place in the industry," Beecher said. "It's been rewarding to work collaboratively with the leadership team during my time here, and we look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for community financial institutions that are the bedrock of our country."

Since launching in October of 2019, Neocova has expanded its team to include industry veterans like Lee Keith, president of banking services; Raymond Chandonnet, chief revenue officer; Dennis Hild, chief risk officer; Peter Longo, SVP of banking solutions; and Bob O'Connor, chief information security officer. The company also recently appointed Julie L. Stackhouse to its board of directors following her retirement after 32 years in bank supervision with the Federal Reserve earlier this year. To learn more, visit neocova.com.

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing, St. Louis-based financial technology firm with operations in New York. The company offers artificial intelligence, analytics, and other cloud-based systems that enable financial institutions to operate more efficiently, effectively, and securely by removing the stresses of managing complex systems and complicated contracts. More information is available at https://neocova.com/.

