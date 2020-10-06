Gala Games Unveils Epic RPG 'Mirandus' with Real Ownership of Unique Citadels

AFTON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Games studio and developer Gala Games has announced its latest title 'Mirandus,' a fantasy RPG that enables players to own scarce in-game items. Set in a massive world ruled by five monarchs, Mirandus gives players complete freedom of choice, including the ability to acquire, utilize, and sell assets ranging from a humble land holding ($50) to one of five ancient citadels ($500,000).



Gala Games makes use of Ethereum's ERC-1155 standard for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to empower players to fully own in-game items. This provides greater incentives for participation and creates a fluid economy for trading skins, artifacts, and other virtual items acquired during the course of play. The Gala Games ecosystem, which includes connections to AAA game studios, facilitates unique items transcending the game that spawned them, while driving greater synergies between developers and players.

The studio's most ambitious release to date, Mirandus gives players a wealth of strategic options: they can set out into the wilderness to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons; join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court; or set up shop in one of the five great cities of the realm.

Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players able to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The five citadels, issued as 1/1 items (Earth, Sky, Moon, Sun, Stars), grant the owner a kingdom and capital city within Mirandus. The smallest land holding, a homestead, costs approximately $50 in GALA tokens and is a 1/1000 NFT.

Mirandus was developed by an experienced team that includes CEO Eric Schiermeyer, who founded Zynga, and Lead Game Designer Michael McCarthy, who was responsible for epic RPG experiences for games like Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, recipient of the Editors' Choice Award by both IGN and GameZone.

"In planning Mirandus, we have looked back at all the games that presented us with so much wonder when we were younger," said Michael McCarthy. "Technology is now reaching a point where it is possible to give players immutable ownership of shards of a world. In Mirandus, you can be anyone you would like to be, venturing out into a rich world, to create your own stories and adventures.

"Land ownership in Mirandus will be truly powerful, especially for the top tier players. Land deeds will come with titles and the right to rule the land as the holder sees fit."

Eric Schiermeyer added: "Our goal in establishing this broad-based ecosystem is to create a limitless sandbox of creativity and adventure for our players. We want a player to be able to purchase a piece of land, build a farm or keep on that land, and be able to earn rewards through their interaction with the game world. We want to decentralize the billions spent in-game to share the rewards amongst all participants in the ecosystem."

Minting of certain in-game assets began on Friday, October 2, with one Gala Games Node Owner receiving a deed to a legendary-tier piece of land and hundreds of smaller land deeds being distributed. A sale of land deeds began at midnight EST on October 3, complete with all the attendant titles and honors that come attached. Land deeds can be purchased through the Gala Games website (app.gala.games) using GALA tokens.

Gala Games creates games and strategic alliances with other game development firms to expand the network of player-owned game assets. Gala Network is the studio's blockchain platform that hosts Townstar, "the Farmville of blockchain," which enables real ownership of in-game assets to facilitate buying and selling of NFTs. After connecting with an Ethereum wallet, Townstar players can harvest crops, build a house, and even construct an entire city. Within the game, players can store assets such as BTC and ETH in an integrated wallet and purchase items on the marketplace. Mirandus, a fantasy RPG, is Gala's largest and most ambitious release yet.

