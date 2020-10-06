BNP Media Acquires Food Safety Magazine

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Food Safety Magazine (www.foodsafetymagazine.com), the leading content provider of science-based solutions for food safety and quality assurance professionals worldwide. The magazine will join BNP Media's food, beverage and packaging group that includes the Food Safety Summit (www.foodsafetysummit.com). Food Safety Magazine was exclusively represented by Jeff Gruenhut of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

"We have had a strong relationship with Food Safety Magazine since the inception of the Food Safety Summit, and it only seems natural to work together to strengthen our impact on the global food safety community with the leading publication and leading trade event," said Tagg Henderson, owner and Co-CEO of BNP Media. "We look forward to working closely with Stacy Atchison who will stay on as Publisher, Barbara VanRenterghem, Ph.D., Editorial Director and Adam Haas, Sales Director who will maintain their mission and continue to offer news, analysis and in-depth coverage for food safety and quality professionals."

"On behalf of the entire Food Safety Magazine team, we are thrilled to join BNP Media. After many years of partnership, we are energized by the opportunities this acquisition creates which enable us to expand our reach as we leverage the strength and capabilities of BNP Media," said Stacy Atchison, Publisher, Food Safety Magazine. "The transition for Food Safety Magazine to BNP Media also marks the transition of Bobby and Don Meeker to well-deserved retirement. We cannot overstate how much they will be missed by our team, and by the industry at large. Their tireless dedication and energy for creating a quality brand that delivers for all stakeholders will be well served as we are able to take things to the next level with the support of BNP Media's diverse capabilities," Atchison added.

The 2020 Virtual Food Safety Summit will take place Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 22, 2020 and will offer four days of education with 26 sessions, access to vendors who will be showcasing the newest and most innovative food safety solutions and several online networking opportunities. One of the sessions - Meet the Editors - Discuss Hot Topics will feature Food Safety Magazine's Editorial Director Barbara VanRenterghem, Ph.D. To register for the Summit, click here.

BNP Media serves industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. Food Safety Magazine builds the knowledge and expertise of 29,000+ readers whose daily responsibilities demand a sound scientific and ROI-oriented approach to implementing and managing food safety protocols and technology throughout their supply chains.

