On October 7, 2020 at 9:40 - 10:05 EET, we invite you to join the symbolic online bell ringing ceremony for Ignitis Grupe's first trading session on Nasdaq Baltic. The energy company Ignitis Grupe has successfully completed initial public offering in the Baltic states and starts trading in shares on Nasdaq Baltic. The official bell ringing ceremony will be broadcast live on Nasdaq's FB and DELFI TV. Participants of the official Nasdaq Vilnius bell ringing ceremony: Minister of Finance Vilius Šapoka, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ignitis Grupe Darius Maikštenas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas, Vice President of Nasdaq European Markets Arminta Saladžiene. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.