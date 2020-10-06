VIP-Media: Norvin Nazari - The Entrepreneur Who Has Transformed The Car Business Forever

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Norvin Nazari is a successful self-made entrepreneur. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA in a Persian-American household. From a young age, Norvin knew he wanted to be a businessman and started getting involved in the business world at 14 years old. At age 18, he got his first job in car sales at Audi, where he found his passion for selling cars. This passion, along with his motivation to build his own business, led Norvin to quit his job and open his own auto brokerage business, Modi Auto Group, Inc, without any financial backup. Norvin knew that there were better ways to help people get their dream car, and with his previous experience, he was able to apply his knowledge to offer the best deals and services.

"I wanted to create a service where people can buy a car at ease from home, school, or work without having to spend long hours, weekend after weekend, trying to find the right car while being harassed by clingy car salesmen," states Norvin.

At Modi Auto Group, Norvin helps guide his clients toward the car they need and stick to their budget. They specialize in auto leasing and financing on all makes and models and are able to get clients the car of their dreams without breaking the bank. If that's not good enough, clients are also able to choose if they want their new car delivered to their home, office, work, school, etc. or pick it up. Because of this, clients visit Modi Auto Group from all over the nation, contributing to the success of the business. As Norvin shares,

"Anyone can start a business, staying consistent and relevant is what separates you from others and matters at the end of the day. Ignore all the critics and haters, let it motivate you to go harder.

Norvin was inspired to get into the auto industry because of his passion for cars, but it turned out to be much more. Growing up going to multiple dealerships with his father every weekend, he learned how to be a smart negotiator and build important relationships. At the same time, he saw what dealerships are doing wrong and made it a priority to provide clients with something much better. Through incomparable dedication and attention to his business, he was able to build his Modi Auto Group into what it is today and achieve financial freedom. Now, his grandfather Modi, who Norvin named his business after, can take pride in his name on license plates all throughout the United States.

"The key is to stay focused and consistent, success doesn't come overnight. Don't be afraid to take the first step, most people fail because they never try," Norvin states.

To learn more about Norvin and his business, follow him on Instagram here or visit the business website.

