NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Selected as Strategic Advisor to Cerebain Biotech Corp. for Acquisition Project

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as strategic advisor by Cerebain Biotech Cop. (OTCPINK:CBBT) ("Cerebain") for its planned acquisition of PKG, Inc. ("PKG").

As part of the initial scope of services, NMS shall provide management consulting services related to the formal due diligence of the PKG operations and financials in addition to analysis related to revenue and cost synergies/savings, human capital and performance optimization, tax advisory, and mitigation strategy, risk management strategy, transaction and financing structuring to ensure optimal benefits to Cerebain and its shareholders. Additional services shall include post-merger integration, revenue growth strategies, market entry and expansion, digital transformation, cyber-security, and data privacy.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A, and Strategy of NMS said, "We are very excited to continue working with Cerebain on this mandate. Having them as our client since 2018, we have had the privilege of working with them on various initiatives in preparation of their growth strategy. The acquisition of PKG begins the implementation of their long-term business plan."

Irvine, California based Cerebain recently announced that it had executed a letter of intent to acquire all assets of PKG, an Idaho based leading contract manufacturing firm specializing in contract design, development, and manufacturing of system-level devices within the medical, aerospace, government, and industrial products sectors.

Eric Clemons, CEO of Cerebain said, "NMS Consulting has been invaluable in advising us on constructing our long-term corporate growth strategy. As we look to complete the PKG acquisition milestone, we are looking forward to continue working with the NMS Consulting team and their providing strategic counsel related to the integration of the PKG operations into Cerebain and moving to the next steps of growing Cerebain in accordance with our internal plan to maximize shareholder value."

To learn more about Cerebain, please visit www.cerebain.com or connect with them on Twitter and Facebook.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting, Inc. is a global management consulting firm providing strategic counsel to private and public organizations and the individuals who lead them. The firm operates through four business segments; Management Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Strategic Communications, and Tax Advisory. The Management Consulting group engages with clients to provide such services as Change Management, Turnaround and Restructuring, Transformation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Post-Merger Integration. The Corporate Advisory group engages with clients to provide services, which include Corporate Governance, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Risk Management, Technology Advisory, and Structured and Specialty Finance. The Strategic Communications group advises clients on Branding and Communications, Digital Media, and Capital Markets campaigns. The Tax Advisory group engages with clients to provide counsel on General Tax, M&A Tax, State, Local, and Property Tax advisory. For more information, please visit, www.nmsconsulting.com

Media Contact:

USA

Lili Swanson

+1.310.855.0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

EUROPE

Sophia Binder

+44 20 3895 3540

sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609333/NMS-Consulting-Selected-as-Strategic-Advisor-to-Cerebain-Biotech-Corp-for-Acquisition-Project