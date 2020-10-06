Media Release

Basel, October 6, 2020

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

of Dufry AG on October 6, 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland, on October 6, 2020 at 14.00 hrs. The meeting was held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020, validly convened and constituted, and shareholders duly registered in the share register of the Company representing 23,316,224 shares and 41.96% of the total share capital of Dufry AG were represented at the meeting. All proposals of the Board of Directors have been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors' proposal to elect Mr. Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting has been approved by 99.74% of the votes represented.

The Board of Directors' proposal of an ordinary increase of the share capital of the Company from currently CHF 277,835,830 by up to CHF 123,482,580 to a maximum amount of up to CHF 401,318,410 through the issuance of up to 24,696,516 fully paid-in registered shares, has been approved by 99.57% of the votes represented.

The Board of Directors' proposal to increase the maximum size of the Board of Directors from nine to eleven members and to amend Article 13 para. 1 of the Articles of Incorporation has been approved by 94.93% of the votes represented.

The Board of Directors' proposal to elect Mr. Ranjan Sen as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of office extending until completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting has been approved by 95.89% of the votes represented.

The Board of Directors' proposals to delete Section X. "Contribution in Kind" and Article 30 of the Articles of Incorporation has been approved by 99.44% of the votes represented.

For further information, please contact:

