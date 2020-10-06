Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Ticktack, ticktack, Kursgewinne…! Endet bald der Countdown zu mindestens zwei “Kursbomben”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Lang & Schwarz
06.10.20
19:14 Uhr
30,550 Euro
-0,470
-1,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,13030,97019:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG30,550-1,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.