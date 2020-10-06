Global Hemp Group Inc.: Global Hemp Group Welcomes Master Hemp Builder Gabriel Gauthier to the Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE:GHG) (OTC:GBHPF) (FRANKFURT:GHG) is pleased to announce that Gabriel Gauthier, a Master Hemp Builder and pioneer in hemp construction in North America has joined the Global Hemp team. Mr. Gauthier will advise on the utilization and application of hemp building materials and hemp construction for the Company's recently announced Exclusive Strategic Partnership to create the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) in northwest Colorado with Western Sierra Resource Corporation ("WSRC"). The project will be vertically integrated, will create real estate asset growth having valuable water rights, and will generate multiple revenue streams from key operating segments. Segment focus - irrigated industrial hemp cultivation; preliminary processing; manufacture of hemp-based ("green") construction products; and the fabrication of affordable housing utilizing the products produced at the HAIZ.

Master Builder Gabriel Gauthier

Mr. Gauthier has a background in agriculture and landscape design. He gained experience working on his family's farm and subsequently managing a 300-acre hemp farm in Quebec. He is also experienced in hemp processing and gained extensive knowledge of hemp construction by training under the guidance of hemp Master builders in France for a period of three years.

In 2003 Mr. Gauthier started his own hemp building company, ArtCan. Through ArtCan he has helped numerous people build their own hemp houses and has developed hemp building materials and tools for the industry. In 2005 he built the first hemp house in North America, located east of Montreal, Quebec, in Canada, as seen below.

Some examples of hemp houses that ArtCan has applied its hemp building technology and expertise to.

In 2010 ArtCan became a supplier of consulting services and hemp building materials and equipment. Mr. Gauthier has expanded his construction activities through Gabriel Construction Chanvre (GCC) (visit their website for additional examples of hemp construction that profile their expertise in the industry). Also in 2010, Mr. Gauthier established a Research and Development division known as ArtCan R&D. Under the R&D company Mr. Gauthier has begun the manufacturing of prefabricated hemp houses, another first in North America.

Over the years Mr. Gauthier has built more than 50 hemp houses in Quebec and Ontario, in addition to renovating over 100 homes using hemp materials. As a result, he has a developed a network of engineers and architects interested in the design of hemp houses.

In his quest to locally source quality hemp hurd he also became involved in hemp farming, in collaboration with Laval University's school of Agriculture in Quebec City and a network of farmers to select and multiply hemp varieties suitable for local growing conditions.

Further to the Company's recent news release of September 30, 2020 (Global Hemp Group Acquires Remaining 50% Interest in its Scio Oregon Hemp Project), per the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company has issued the Marijuana Company of America Inc. (MCOA) 12,386,675 common shares of GHG at a price of $0.02 per share. As these shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as Amended, MCOA will rely on the exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act provided by rule 144, which includes a hold period of one year from the date of issue.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalhempgrp

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hemp_global/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hemp_Global

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE:GHG / OTC:GBHPF / FRANKFURT:GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation for extraction of cannabinoids and the smokable CBG flower market with the objective of creating a near term revenue stream. The second phase of the strategy focuses on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant, as envisioned in the recently announced Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project. Global Hemp's Research and Development Division headed by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. Prof. Castaño, a recognized leader in several areas of applied science and technology brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in a number of different disciplines. There are three immediate areas of interest that Prof. Castaño and his team will actively be focused on to develop Intellectual Property that can be patented and implemented in the hemp and/or building industry, and in particular at Company's newly announced Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Tel: 424-354-2998

info@globalhempgroup.com

https://globalhempgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Global Hemp Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609335/Global-Hemp-Group-Welcomes-Master-Hemp-Builder-Gabriel-Gauthier-to-the-Team