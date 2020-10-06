The world is attempting to recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industries are streamlining operations, developing new strategies, and evaluating risks, to get a headstart in the post-COVID era. The pharmaceutical industry is on a similar path to recovery. However, pharmaceutical companies have a series of challenges to face before they can establish normalcy again. What's next for the pharmaceutical industry? According to Infiniti's market intelligence experts, the pharmaceutical value chain has been disrupted from development and raw materials to distribution and logistics. However, with Infiniti's market intelligence solutions, pharma companies can make the necessary changes to their value chain to ensure it can recover from the implications of the COVID-19 crisis and stay prepared for future challenges and risks. To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions and successfully restore normalcy in the pharmaceutical value chain, request a free proposal

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been highly challenging for economies and industries worldwide. The pharmaceutical industry was similarly impacted, and the most significant challenge has been the considerable disruption of the pharmaceutical value chain. Nationwide lockdowns, new hygiene protocols, the need for social distancing, and the limitations on transportation are factors that have impacted the pharmaceutical value chain. Industry players are working hard to ensure a speedy and effective recovery and prepare for the post-COVID era. The first step to recovery is understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical value chain. Therefore, Infiniti's market intelligence experts have detailed the major segments impacted by the virus and explained how companies could efficiently strategize their recovery in their recent article.

Unsure of the next step in the journey to recovery?

"The spread of the virus has led to a range of issues that impact the foundation and functioning of business operations, GDPs', and supply chains. All industries are now working towards recovery, and the pharmaceutical industry is attempting to regain control and functionality across the pharmaceutical value chain," says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's market intelligence experts identified three significant pharmaceutical value chain segments most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The three segments are as follows:

Pharmaceutical companies source crucial raw materials from various APAC countries but lost suppliers due to the severe impact of the pandemic on China and India

The logistical challenges caused by the halting of domestic and international travel across the world and a lack of alternative transportation options has been a major challenge

Clinical trials worldwide have been delayed or stopped due to new hygiene requirements and other factors, which has delayed the development of therapies

Speak to our industry experts, to learn how Infiniti's market intelligence solutions can enables companies to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop strategies to streamline the pharmaceutical value chain.

