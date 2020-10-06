The "Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a genetic and hereditary disorder, which leads to a high level of LDL (bad) cholesterol. The condition begins at birth and can cause heart attacks at an early age.

FH is an autosomal-dominant disorder associated with mutations in the LDL receptor gene resulting in elevated plasma low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels and premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). FH is significantly under-recognized with as many as 1 in 300 having the heterozygous form and one in a million having the homozygous form of the disease. Patients with FH are characterized by a decreased clearance of LDL from the circulation and an increase in LDL synthesis, with changes in homozygotes being more marked than in heterozygotes, consistent with a gene dosage effect.

Heterozygous FH (HeFH) (mutation in one allele) is related with plasma LDL-C levels >190 mg/dL, whereas homozygous FH (HoFH) (mutation in both alleles) is associated with plasma LDL-C levels >500 mg/dL. As a result, there is a 20-fold increase in the risk of premature coronary heart disease (CHD) in untreated patients compared to control. HeFH patients usually develop CHD, without treatment, before age 55 and 60 for men and women, respectively. HoFH patients, however, develop CHD very early in life and can die before age 20 if untreated.

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)

7MM Coverage

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)

Report also covers Mutation-specific diagnosed prevalence of FH, including several mutations such as LDL receptor (LDLR) Mutations, Proprotein Convertase Subtilin/Kexin 9 (PCSK9), Apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and Other rare mutations (SREBP2, and STAP1 genes, LDLRAP1 gene).

DelveInsight has segregated prevalence of FH on the basis of genetic types, i.e., homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and heterozygous hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH). Owing to the positive outcomes of the upcoming products during the developmental stage by key players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, LIB Therapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Market Size.

The publisher has also estimated the diagnosed prevalent population of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) due to FH.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)?

What is the historical Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

