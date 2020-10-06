The US pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant change currently. Challenges such as rising costs and economic uncertainties are hampering growth. However, new drug pricing and reimbursement approaches, and the growing popularity of biosimilars are expected to transform the industry in the coming years. How can companies capitalize on these transformations? Identifying and understanding significant pharmaceutical industry trends and recent market innovations is crucial in succeeding in a highly competitive industry. Infiniti's market trend analysis solutions enable companies to identify, analyze, and strategize for current and upcoming pharmaceutical industry trends. To leverage Infiniti's market trend analysis solutions, and keep abreast with significant trends and innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, request a free proposal

"Pharmaceutical companies will witness rapid transformations over the coming year. Hence, they are under pressure to stay abreast of the latest market innovations and trends in the pharmaceutical industry," says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a pharmaceutical company, based out of North America, sought to expand operations in the United States. However, to successfully do so, the client required a comprehensive understanding of the rapid transformations and market trends. The pharma company also needed to stay abreast of evolving market innovations. The client chose to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering market trends analysis solutions. Within the four-week engagement, they also sought to understand the market potential for their offerings, analyze all technology-related pharmaceutical industry trends, understand the role of biosimilars in the market, and understand pharmaceutical industry trends pertaining to the pricing of the drugs.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's trend analysis experts assisted the pharmaceutical company by developing a comprehensive approach that included the following:

Our experts conducted a market sizing analysis to help the client identify market developments, as well as evaluate the market potential for their products and services

To understand the complete product development lifecycle and gain insights on product-specific revenues by leveraging product research engagement

A technological trends analysis monitored the technological trends leveraged by significant competitors

An industry trend analysis engagement enabled the client to identify the role of biosimilars in the US pharma industry and spending strategies used by top pharma companies

Lastly, with the insights from a market opportunity analysis, the client was able to review potential barriers to entry and assess market readiness for their offerings

Speak to industry experts to gain comprehensive insights into Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement, and how it can help pharmaceutical companies identify and strategize for significant pharmaceutical industry trends worldwide.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement enabled the client to evaluate pharmaceutical industry trends and recent market innovations. Consequently, the client successfully developed a market entry plan with a comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical industry trends. Our experts' insights helped the client achieve a leading edge within two years of entering the US pharmaceutical market. Additionally, the pharmaceutical company established itself as one of the top 20 pharma companies in the market.

