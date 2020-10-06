Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Ticktack, ticktack, Kursgewinne…! Endet bald der Countdown zu mindestens zwei “Kursbomben”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917251 ISIN: FR0000053837 Ticker-Symbol: AJY 
Stuttgart
06.10.20
16:18 Uhr
17,802 Euro
+0,076
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAMIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIR SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
06.10.2020 | 18:42
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALTAMIR: Altamir announces the sale of SK FireSafety Group, which was held via the Apax France VIII fund

Paris, 6 October 2020 - Apax Partners announces the sale of its participation in SK FireSafety Group to APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG), a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe.

SK FireSafety Group is a European specialist offering critical safety products and solutions in the active fire safety market.

When Apax Partners invested in SK FireSafety in 2014, the company was offering first intervention solutions, fire detection and suppression solutions, as well as Oil & Gas and aero safety products and services.

Apax Partners actively supported the management team with their growth and consolidation strategy to reinforce its local leadership in Benelux and Scandinavia, and expand and automate its service offering in order to become the Nordic leader in the sale and maintenance of active safety solutions, known to be critical in the first fifteen minutes of an emergency. In January 2019, SK FireSafety had sold its AeroSafety division to refocus on its core fire safety business.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l25yZpmclpyWx25qY8ianGeWaGlkxWjHbJOXyWFpZ53JbJ6WnJhol8eYZm9mmWtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65465-cession-skf_ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ALTAMIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.