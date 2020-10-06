Alpha Bronze LLC: Tetra Bio-Pharma to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), ("Tetra Bio-Pharma" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer of Tetra Bio-Pharma will give an overview of the Company. He will present the company's pipeline, especially its lead program - ARDS-003, as well as the recent acquisition of the Canadian Distribution Rights for Dronabinol Soft Gel Capsules and aim to establish a commercial presence in Canada. Dr. Chamberland will then respond to Investors questions.

Tetra Bio-Pharma - Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation - 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link:

REGISTER

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aEQqsHkiTNqI7z8pfQBnZA

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with FDA and Health Canada approved clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160

pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

