ASUS: T-Pain And Herman Li's Epic Battle Goes Next Level

The 'Art of the Duo' campaign enters round three, with T-Pain working with animator Rafael Varona and Herman Li linking up with Kingdom of Something's animators to create incredible, futuristic-themed music videos.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Going head-to-head in a contest of creativity, T-Pain and Herman Li lead their teams into battle equipped with all the creative firepower they need with the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 laptop. In the midst of the Art of the Duo campaign, these musical powerhouses reflect on the true strength of their productions - the innovative result of a history draped in pushing technological boundaries - and the artistic choices made by the voters.

Herman Li, British Chinese musician and co-lead guitarist with London's premier power metal band, DragonForce, and his creative counterpart, the Amsterdam-based animation team, Kingdom of Something saw an early victory in the competition. Their video "The Hero" beat American rapper, songwriter and record producer, T-Pain, and his teammate, South American animator, Rafael Varona's production, "Dreaming", in the fantasy-themed first round.

However, T-Pain and Rafael were soon able to claw a point back in the second round, all about action. With scores even, who will be able to take the lead now?

The two award-winning musicians are now deep into the future-themed round three. With neon cityscapes, slick visuals that wouldn't look amiss in an epic sci-fi flick, and soundtracks provided by two of the biggest names in the music business, round three is already shaping up to be a battle of epic proportions.

As the competition continues, both teams will be drawing inspiration from ASUS' long-standing strengths in problem-solving with pioneering technology. Equipped with the powerful ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 laptop, they'll have an abundance of features and cutting-edge capabilities at their disposal.

The laptop is equipped with the patented ROG ScreenPad, a secondary display, innovative liquid metal cooling, and a groundbreaking thermal design unleashIng peak power from a 10th Gen Intel® Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER GPU; it will also run 48GB of the fastest 3200-DDR4 RAM.

Herman Li spoke about how Art of the Duo has been going so far, "This experience has been a lot of fun. Working with Kingdom of Something to create these short videos, bringing together the visuals with the music, is a great opportunity to explore creativity. The laptop has been fundamental in us being able to get the results we want, even if the first video lost. The high-quality display and its ability to handle the 3D rendering for hours and hours, have blown me away."

T-Pain shared his hopes for the community in participating in Art of the Duo, "Many people assume this level of production is beyond their reach. But actually, with the tools the ROG Zephyrus Duo laptop offers for music-making and production, they can share their creativity, in incredible detail, from their own home. As people vote on the various aspects of the tasks, it's interesting to see what direction they lead us in."

The almighty clash of creativity rages on. To marvel at the team's passion-fueled productions and get involved, with the chance of winning a ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, find more details here.

Notes to Editors

Find out more about the Art of the Duo here: https://rog.asus.com/campaign/ROG-Art-Of-The-Duo/

ROG Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asusrog

ROG Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus_rog

ASUS Global Press Room: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus

Press Contact:

Gary Burns: Gary@Heavenmedia.com

Gabrielle Hibberd Gabrielle@heavenmedia.com

Jasmine Henry: Jasmine@heavenmedia.com

Connor Makar: Connor@heavenmedia.com

About Republic of Gamers

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

SOURCE: ASUS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609325/T-Pain-And-Herman-Lis-Epic-Battle-Goes-Next-Level