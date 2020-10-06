Shane Roybal Discusses a Gorgeous Modern Scandinavian House Listed for Pre-Sale, A Unique Opportunity

Shane Roybal and 54th Place Investments Announce Latest New-Build Project - a Gorgeous Scandinavian Modern House for Pre-Sale in the Sloan's Lake Neighborhood

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / OCTOBER 6, 2020 / Denver continues to be one of the most attractive cities for young professionals, families, and retirees alike. With gorgeous weather, clean air, and a litany of outdoor activities, it is easy to see why so many people are flocking to this city. As a result, the real estate industry is competitive; however, Shane Roybal has always found a way to deliver for his clients. Now, with pleasure, Shane Roybal of 54th Place Investments is offering the latest project -- a beautiful, modern, Scandinavian house, listed for pre-sale in the highly sought-after Sloan's Lake neighborhood. In one of the most desirable new areas of Denver, it is easy to see why this house is likely to sell quickly.

Shane Roybal is one of the most successful names in the real estate industry, largely because of his experience with the local market. As one of the top design-build firms and modern home developers in the Denver area, Shane Roybal knew this latest design was something special. In contrast to the flat-roofed, high modern style -- the quintessence of 54th Place Investments' work, the unique architecture of this Scandinavian home takes on a farmhouse appeal with pitched roof lines, custom masonry, and standing seam metal siding. Yet, there is nothing traditional about this house. Every custom detail will incite feelings of a modern Finnish mountain home, with timber cladding accents, textured walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows to access the best views around. This home is designed to embody a sense of hygge (pronounced hyoogah) -- a term widely used in Norwegian and Danish cultures to describe a mood that is altogether warm and inviting, enhanced by organic elements and natural light. Equipped with the latest technology, high-end appliances, designer fixtures, custom butler's pantry, wine storage, and entertainment rooms to provide the best of modern comforts. This home is designed to spark joy, boasting sophistication and harmony while unveiling the innate beauty in simplicity -- the perfect blend of purity and posh, according to Shane Roybal. It's clear this Scandinavian home is one-of-a-kind on the market right now.

Although this home would fit perfectly in the city or the mountains, the location of this home in the popular Sloan's Lake neighborhood awards this home with a timeless charm and energetic appeal for the young and the young at heart. Located on the Northeast end of Sloan's Lake, sitting in a historic, affluent pocket of the neighborhood, the street itself imparts classic character, lined with homes of Tudor and cottage architectural styles and 40-foot setbacks. Placed in a neighborhood that is exceptionally safe, yet a growing and flourishing community of luxury condos, restaurants, movie theaters, old-town charm, and of course, access to ample outdoor activities, it's the ideal home for just about anyone. Comfortably located between the famed Highlands neighborhood of Denver and the lake, the location of this house flaunts both a sense of peace and stillness of an older neighborhood and a conviviality of an energetic community for those with a taste for adventure.

Similar to this house, the real estate market in the Denver area is going strong. There are lots of major companies and employers that are looking for access to a young, talented market that can help them reach a new audience. Denver is the place to do that. Therefore, with some of the top employers moving into the local area, it will be interesting to see where the real estate market goes from here. If this gorgeous Scandinavian house from Shane Roybal of 54th Place Investments is any indicator, the sky's the limit for the real estate market in the local area.

