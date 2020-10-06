Carrots Is Revolutionizing the Way Salespeople Are Motivated and Incentivized

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Digital transformation is forcing companies to reinvent how they perform their accounting, marketing, operations, project management, communications, customer service and most importantly sales. Carrot's is a prime example of a technology company that is shaping the future of sales performance. Carrot's incentive programs and technology creates competitiveness, motivation and inspiration for sales teams that ultimately get them to perform better and generate more revenue. The platform introduces an incentive program that gives sales professionals more motivation and inspiration to hit their targets via a gamification interface. Carrot's simple to use interface gives company owners and sales managers an interactive and engaging way to track and reward sales teams.

The technology venture was launched by veteran entrepreneurs Judge Graham and Nick Sunderman, two industry-leading sales professionals with proven track records of scaling and selling large companies by implementing growth cultures around sales and technology.

"We decided to create a one of a kind sales incentive technology made by salespeople for salespeople. The result was Carrot's, and we plan to change the way companies handle sales incentives forever, says Sunderman."

The platform features a gamified dashboard that tracks group sales, leaderboards and individual performance. The platform has helped many companies create friendly competition with improved sales by as much as fifteen percent for their users in a record time. One of the platform's key features is a monthly curated incentives box that helps motivate teams to hit sales quotas and targets. The incentives include a wide array of unique and curated prizes based on the company's sales DNA makeup. A few examples of an incentive box could be items such as sneakers, company swag, gift certificates, vacations, swimming with sharks, merchandise, snooze buttons and cash prizes.

Carrots acts as a 24/7 virtual sales coach that keeps sales teams motivated daily. "Carrot's is like having a personal sales trainer reminding you of your best month, current sales, where you should be to win and where your peers are, says Graham".

The platform integrates seamlessly and securely with all the major CRM's and apps such as Slack, Gmail, Salesforce, Hubspot, Google Suite, and many other work applications. The platform is easy to use and provides a web-based dashboard for sales managers and company leadership to view team performance and analytics.

Carrot's has received multiple praise from happy customers. Carrot's increases sales performance, produces more output, reduces sales staff turnover, increases competitiveness, and boosts company revenues.

