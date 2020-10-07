The liquid nitrogen market is expected to grow by USD 4.55 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 5%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005810/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Nitrogen Market 2020-2024

For Right Perspective Competitive Insights on the Liquid Nitrogen Market Request a Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact

Liquid Nitrogen Market: Safety concerns in the F&B industry to drive growth

Growing concerns over the safety of food have increased the adoption of cryogenic freezing in the food and beverage industry. This is because cryogenic freezing is eco-friendly, less time-consuming, and does not alter the quality, texture, and color of the food product. This is increasing the use of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen in the food processing industry for preserving food items such as meat, fruits, vegetables, baked food, dairy products, and prepared foods. These factors are fueling the growth of the global liquid nitrogen market.

Is there any relief during this COVID-19 pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, increased application of liquid nitrogen in cryogenics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Liquid Nitrogen Market: Increased Application in Cryogenics

Cryogenic activities are increasing across the world with the development of the energy sector. Industrial applications use cryogenic liquid gases such as nitrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, helium, and hydrogen. Nitrogen is the most preferred cryogenic gas out of these liquid gases. Besides, many governments across the world are introducing various initiatives to support the growth of industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive, and electronics. These factors are increasing the use of liquid nitrogen in cryogenic applications, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Increasing use of cryosurgery and cryotherapy and the development of hybrid electric vehicles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Liquid Nitrogen Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the liquid nitrogen market by End-user (CPB, Food and beverages, Metal manufacturing and construction, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The CPB segment led the global liquid nitrogen market in 2019. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing use of liquid nitrogen as a refrigerant. Also, the growing demand for liquid nitrogen to freeze medicines, chemical formulations, and biologicals samples is contributing to the growth of the segment.

The North American region led the liquid nitrogen market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for liquid nitrogen from the healthcare, construction, and metals industries in the region.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005810/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/