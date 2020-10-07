Richard Hodgson, Shaun Puckrin, and Jerome Gudgeon bring a wealth of experience to GPS as it cements its place as the European payments processing powerhouse and furthers its global expansion plans

Leading payments issuer processor, Global Processing Services (GPS), today announces its appointment of three C-level executives: Richard Hodgson as Chief Financial Officer, Shaun Puckrin as Chief Product Officer, and Jerome Gudgeon as Chief Technology Officer.

The new hires bolster the executive leadership team of GPS, the payments processing partner for some of the most well-known and successful fintechs on the market, including Revolut, Starling Bank and Curve, as the business drives its global expansion plans forward beyond Europe and APAC.

Richard Hodgson, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Richard Hodgson is responsible for scaling the GPS Finance function as it expands geographically, bringing more customers onto the GPS platform. A qualified accountant, Richard brings with him over 25 years of experience in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and FMCG. Prior to joining GPS, Richard held senior positions at XE.com, HiFX, Travelex, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Shaun Puckrin, Chief Product Officer

Shaun Puckrin is responsible for setting the product strategy and roadmap at GPS in his role as Chief Product Officer, ensuring that these align with the company's overall commercial strategy of providing the most reliable and feature-rich platform to GPS customers worldwide. With more than 20 years' experience in payments, mobile and fintech, Shaun has a track record of developing award-winning B2B and B2C products whilst in senior product and technology positions at Worldpay, Nested, Monitise, and Symbian.

Jerome Gudgeon, Chief Technology Officer

In his capacity as Chief Technology Officer, Jerome Gudgeon spearheads the technology strategy and delivery for the business, which includes overall responsibility for the development and day-to-day technology operations of the GPS Apex platform. Having held senior technology and leadership positions at American Express, TD Bank, Fidelity and a Swiss Private Bank, Jerome brings more than 25 years' experience in payments, investments and banking technology. Alongside this, he also founded two fintech start-ups in payments and investments.

Commenting on the new appointments, GPS Chief Executive Officer, Joanne Dewar, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Shaun and Jerome to the leadership team at GPS. Their collective wealth of experience stands to enrich the team and propel us forward into the next stage of our evolution, which will see GPS deploying our payments processing technology into new territories and advancing the next generation of fintechs, digital banks and e-wallet providers in the rapidly evolving ecosystem.

"The payments and fintech space is growing by leaps and bounds around the world, so it is fundamental that GPS hires the right people and expertise in order to continue leading the charge in the payments processing space," she concluded.

About Global Processing Services (GPS)

Global Processing Services (GPS) is the trusted and proven go-to payments processing partner for today's leading challenger brands, including Revolut, Starling Bank and Curve.

Founded in 2007, GPS's highly flexible and configurable platform places the control firmly in the hands of global fintechs, digital banks and e-wallets, enabling them to deliver rich functionality to the cardholder.

GPS is certified by Mastercard and Visa to process and manage any credit, debit or prepaid card transaction globally, with offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Sydney. It is equipped to meet the stringent standards required by Tier 1 banks and has integrated with more than 40 issuing banks and operates programmes for 180+ clients in 60 countries, using over 150 currencies.

