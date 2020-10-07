-BSACI honours Dr Andrew Clark with William Frankland Award for outstanding contributions to clinical allergy

Cambridge Allergy Ltd ("Camallergy" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centric treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced the Company's scientific co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Andrew Clark, has been awarded the prestigious William Frankland Award by the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI) for distinguished contributions to clinical allergy in the United Kingdom.

"Andrew is nationally recognised for his significant contributions to the allergy community," stated Professor Adam Fox, president for BSACI. "Throughout his decades of service to the allergy community, Andrew has devoted himself to the allergy community to advance quality of care, improve health outcomes and serve as an exceptional patient advocate".

In receiving the honour, citations of Dr Clark's significant contributions to clinical allergy practice included:

Principal Investigator of the world's first large, randomised placebo controlled clinical trial of peanut oral immunotherapy

Chairman of BSACI Standards Of Care Committee, oversaw the production of multiple national guidelines for allergy specialists including antibiotic allergy, rhinitis, urticaria, egg, milk and nut allergy and provision of adrenaline autoinjectors

Establishment of specialty paediatric allergy services for the Eastern Region of the UK

The early clinical characterisation of nut allergy, over twenty years ago, when little was known; long term studies of a management plan for nut allergy, showing the impact of high-quality care; he identified which nut types cause more severe reactions and the utility of commonly available allergy tests

Chairman of Anaphylaxis Campaign Clinical and Scientific Committee

Led the TRACE study to define the impact of co-factors on the threshold and severity of peanut reactions in adults, addressing the current inadequacies in food labelling caused by a lack of knowledge about reaction thresholds.

"One of Andy's greatest strengths is his dedication and commitment to the overall safety and well-being of his paediatric patients," said Baxter Phillips, chief executive officer of Camallergy. "This dedication has led us to develop what we believe is the safest, most tolerable peanut oral immunotherapy available today with an optimised regimen and formulation to provide patients the safest journey towards peanut desensitisation."

About Camallergy

Camallergy (Cambridge Allergy Ltd) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient centric treatments to address the millions of patients suffering worldwide from food allergies. Camallergy's lead product, CA002, is a novel oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy designed to offer "bite-proof" protection to patients within 14 weeks of therapy. The Company's unique intellectual property and treatment regimen are based on the clinical work initiated at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Cambridge, UK. For more information, visit www.camallergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006006141/en/

Contacts:

Barry Saint, Chief Financial Officer

barry.saint@camallergy.com