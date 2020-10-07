CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument 5LB CA53627L1058 LIONS BAY MNG CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2020

The instrument 5LB CA53627L1058 LIONS BAY MNG CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2020

BIOVAXYS TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de