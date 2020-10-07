Inositec, a pioneer in the development of life-saving small molecule drugs for calcification disorders such as aortic valve stenosis, announced today that Michael H. Davidson, MD, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Currently CEO of New Amsterdam Pharma, Dr. Davidson was previously the founding CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Corvidia Therapeutics, which was recently acquired by Novo-Nordisk. He also co-founded Omthera Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Astra Zeneca.

"We are truly honored to have Michael join our Board of Directors. His expertise in cardiovascular research and development, and in successfully building biotech companies is an enormous asset to Inositec as we move our lead compound INS-3001 forward into clinical studies in aortic valve stenosis," stated Dr. Mattias Ivarsson, CEO of Inositec.

"Aortic valve stenosis is a disease with a high unmet medical need and I am therefore excited to work with the Inositec team to move INS-3001 into clinical development as a first-in-class therapy in this space," said Dr. Davidson. "There is currently no treatment for cardiovascular calcification despite the fact that it has a dramatic impact on normal cardiovascular function leading to high morbidity and mortality in a multitude of diseases. I was fascinated by the potential of Inositec's novel small molecules to address the issues caused by this excess of calcium deposits."

Dr. Davidson is a leading expert in the field of lipidology research, with a background that encompasses both pharmaceutical and nutritional clinical trials, including extensive research on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 fatty acids. He was also named in "The Best Doctors in America" list for the past 15 years. Dr. Davidson also serves as Clinical Professor and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He also founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research, which became the largest investigator site in the United States and was acquired by Pharmaceutical Product Development in 1996. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and clinical lipidology, and served as President of the National Lipid Association from 2010 to 2011. Dr. Davidson received his BA/MS from Northwestern University and MD from The Ohio State University School of Medicine.

Inositec is pioneering the development of life-saving small molecule drugs based on inositol phosphate, a natural facilitator of diverse cellular functions. Using its broadly applicable Inositune technology to adjust the chemical and physical properties of inositol phosphate (IP6) analogs, Inositec is developing a novel class of drugs currently focusing on high-unmet medical needs related to calcification disorders. The lead compound INS-3001 is a cardiovascular calcification inhibitor in development for aortic valve stenosis. Inositec was founded in December 2015 based on the award-winning research of Dr. Mattias Ivarsson, Prof. Jean-Christophe Leroux and Prof. Bastien Castagner at ETH Zurich, Switzerland. Further information can be found at www.inositec.com.

