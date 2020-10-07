Nexign (a part of ICS Holding LLC), a leading Business Support System (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, today announced the successful migration of subscribers in all branch offices of the Russian mobile broadband services provider Yota to the Nexign Network Monetisation Suite a versatile solution for real-time rating, charging and policy control across all network services.

Yota was the first operator to offer its customers communication bundles configurable to minutes and gigabytes, as well as differentiated payment for various types of traffic. Yota's existing solution did not enable horizontal scaling. The company needed a scalable and flexible instrument for charging and policy control inside the network.

To increase effectiveness of its internal processes, Yota opted for Nexign Network Monetisation Suite, which included solutions like PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function), RCAF (RAN congestion awareness function) and UDR (User Data Repository).

As a result, Yota received future-proof solution, which fully met the needs of the mobile operator. Yota reduced the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 10-20% by saving on additional third-party licenses. Use of PCRF function enabled the company to reduce time to market (TTM) by 20% and increase the fault tolerance by 40%, which allows the operator to deliver great customer service and stand out from competition. Nexign's solution helps Yota provide customer services even in the conditions of congestion.

"The jointed project with Nexign allowed us to launch unique product for the telco market called 'The communications constructor' and maintain high quality of our services while increasing the number of customers. In the past six months the new solution underwent unprecedented stress test. Due to the pandemic, traffic from business apps inside the network has grown 2.5 times," said Andrey Zhikin, IT Director of Yota

"This project is the first time when Nexign implemented its solution in a telecom operator that uses a third-party billing system," said Alexey Vedin, Director of Network Monetisation Products at Nexign. "Integration with Yota's BSS systems was carried out with no impact on Yota's customers and without any failures or service interruption. No additional modifications were required on the part of billing or other systems all the needs of the operator were covered by the capabilities of Nexign's solution."

About Nexign

Nexign, a part of Intellectual Computer Systems Holding (https://x-holding.ru/) and a leading Business Support System (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, has been delivering pragmatic, value-driven, high-performance product solutions since 1992. Nexign has an experience of transformational projects of all scales, and a proven track record of achieving revenue boosts for CSPs through systems consolidation and a faster go-to-market time for new services after modernisation.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Nexign employs 1,800 people in offices through Russia, the CIS, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and LATAM. For more information, please visit the website and follow Nexign on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

