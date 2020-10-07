The state government of Western Australia is expanding its range of solar-smoothing energy storage systems with plans to deploy a big project at the old Kwinana fossil fuel power station near Perth.From pv magazine Australia "Battery storage is proving to be a versatile solution to network challenges," said Western Australian Energy Minister Bill Johnston this week, in an announcement that the state government is exploring the opportunity to build a 100 MW/200 MWh battery system at the decommissioned Kwinana power plant. The announcement marked the launch of the request for information process ...

