'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer 07-Oct-2020 / 07:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company The issuer's abbreviated corporate name " Surgutneftegas" PJSC Type of organization where disposal of the issuer's voting shares took place: the issuer. Disposal target: the issuer's voting shares. Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered non-documentary shares, international securities identification number (ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. Number of the issuer's voting shares disposed by the relevant organization, shares: 1,079,979 Grounds for disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: resolution of the issuer's Board of Directors. Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 1,079,979 Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 0 Date of disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: 06.10.2020. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 85541 EQS News ID: 1139327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 07, 2020 01:37 ET (05:37 GMT)