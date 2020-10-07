DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 07-Oct-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Ms Brigit Conix, a member of the Company's Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company as of 31 December 2020. Mr Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Company's Executive Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2021. Mr Peter Krueger has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2021 and will be responsible for M&A, Group Strategy, Hotel Joint Ventures, Cruise and Airlines. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85543 EQS News ID: 1139283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

