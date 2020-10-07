RentProfile, a UK proptech powering trust and convenience for the rental market, is named "Audience Favourite Winner" at the 2020 Visa Everywhere Initiative Pandemic Challenge.

RentProfile was selected out of an initial pool of 1,300 fintech startups, pitching their latest product 'Onboarding' in Visa's live final, virtual event in front of an audience of Visa customers (issuing banks and large merchants) and employees, for two winning prizes (Audience Favourite and Overall Winner).

RentProfile's latest product, Onboarding, streamlines the set-up and management of new tenancies, making it easier for agents, landlords and tenants to transact with each other digitally. Onboarding eradicates the need for physical interactions, cutting down paperwork and reducing tenancy setup time to as quick as 20 minutes, allowing property managers and agents to focus more on growing their businesses during COVID-19.

When announcing RentProfile as the "Audience Favourite Winner", Kim Kadlec, SVP Global Marketing described RentProfile as "clearly a business that fulfils an unmet need". Mark Jamison, SVP Global Head of Product Design Innovation at Visa praised Onboarding for its ability to "solve a pervasive, real pain-point". Jona Doda, Head of Marketing at RentProfile, in accepting the award shared "it is an honour being recognised by Visa and it inspires us to continue working hard on our mission to power trust for the global rental market".

Visa launched their Visa Everywhere Initiative to recognise fintech startups addressing commerce and payment challenges in the global market. Since 2015, this annual program has garnered 6000+ participants worldwide who have since raised more than $2.5 billion in funding. 2020's initiative was developed with COVID-19 in mind. Visa sought out startups that were providing actionable solutions to help rebuild small businesses facing the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

Onboarding is available now, and more information can be found at www.rentprofile.co.

About RentProfile

RentProfile develops technology that powers trust and convenience for the rental market. Founded in 2016 after one of the co-founders became a victim of a rental scam, the company launched the UK's first online landlord background check, and later developed a unique tenant checking technology. To date the company has processed over 25,000 tenant check reports for reputable agents such as Jackson Stops, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Savills, Century 21 amongst others. Its latest product, Onboarding, simplifies the set up and management of new tenancies between agents, landlords and tenants. RentProfile's work has been recognised by GOV.UK and won industry awards from PropertyWeek and Visa.

