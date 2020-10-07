Journey Home: Helping At-Risk Youth and Their Parents Achieve Significant Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Certified life coach Tynan Mason believes in the value of individual and family restoration as an effective approach in helping at-risk youth make sense of the things happening around them and begin to see the good that can come out of it. To help build stronger families, Coach Ty, together with Dr. Mark Bell, established Journey Home in 2019, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping families restore and strengthen their relationships so that they can begin to overcome adversities together.

Coach Ty is also the co-founder of Higher Grounds, an elite behavior and intervention management organization that specializes in family intervention, relapse prevention, academic tutoring, accountability, and mentorship. Just like Journey Home, the organization exists to provide significant support and guidance to individuals who have difficulty shaking off bad habits and rebuilding their lives after going through trauma or addiction. The effective and reliable programs being offered within the organization guarantees that people get the kind of help they need to recover from their past behaviors.

"No more just sending your loved one to therapy and rehab only to see the problem behavior hasn't improved. We are a one-stop shop and we get it right the first time. Whether it's a troubled youth not doing his homework or a loved one needing rehab at an outpatient. We protect your investment and get it right the first time. New aged therapy and behavior modification that is proven to work," says Tynan Mason.

Journey Home offers various services that the youth and their families can greatly benefit from. These include school initiatives, guest lectures, parental support group journeys, in-home services, fitness training, and the WhyTry Program. The WhyTry Program is a resilience education curriculum that offers hands-on solutions that are simple and easy to apply to specifically prevent dropouts, violence, promote increased academic success, and truancy reduction.

"We create an evidence-based customized behavior treatment program in your home, and work alongside you for as long as it takes for you and your family to be successful on your own. No more therapy and rehab and relapsing,"

Tynan Mason was a former gang intervention specialist, juvenile probation officer, and deputy probation officer. He finished at the Sacred Heart Cathedral College Preparatory High School in San Francisco. He studied Psychology and Criminal Justice at UNLV and is also a credentialed mediator with advanced certifications in conflict resolution. He specializes in relapse prevention, family mediation, behavior intervention, and motivational interviewing techniques. He has a wealth of experience handling sensitive cases that encompasses 18 years of his professional career. His skills and experience are contributing greatly to ensuring the success of the programs at Journey Home and Higher Grounds Mgmt.

Tynan Mason's motivation to co-establish Journey Home and Higher Grounds was his own personal experience as a young boy. He was once a troubled kid who sold pot in his community with no regard to how it would affect his future. Fortunately, his older cousin, who is now his business partner, took the time to mentor him until he found his way to his life's purpose. The positive turnaround in his life is something that he uses to encourage at-risk youth to pursue positivity and live their lives as they should.

