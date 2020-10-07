Fit Legacy Inc.: Fit Legacy Marketing: From Small Fry to Six Figures

NEW YORK. NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / In today's world, it's hard to get attention without putting a whole lot of effort into it. Fit Legacy Marketing Agency is a full-fledged team that has flourished by giving any business the boost it needs to spring into the market with impact. The company has scaled dozens of small businesses since its inception in 2017, with sales shooting up to as much as $1 million.

A typical agency focuses on one main source of marketing as their specialty. Fit Legacy Marketing Agency is able to bring the specialties needed to the table to scale small businesses quickly and efficiently through social media advertising, affiliate programs, website optimization, graphics, email strategy, and more.

The company is run by Mike, Abbey, and Alex, who are themselves small business owners. Realizing the potential for successful business owners to help other small entrepreneurs scale their growing companies, the trio banded together to form Fit Legacy Marketing Agency. Mike, Abbey, and Alex all know how difficult it is to get a small business off the ground. Their experiences help them sympathize with the growth struggles that many entrepreneurs face and can even give them the connections that can help them in different aspects of a business.

Fit Legacy Marketing Agency typically works with small businesses generating at least $15,000 in sales monthly, offering a quality product or service that needs to scale. Many business owners often have little to no marketing experience and cannot invest in an in-house marketing team just yet. Fit Legacy Marketing Agency takes the daily marketing needs out of the entrepreneur's hands and scales the business while they focus on new products, expansion of operations, and more. This way, the CEO can focus on what they do best while Mike, Abbey, and Alex work their magic.

What started as a favor done for a friend has exploded into a full-blown agency. "My motivation now is to take care of my people-to make sure everyone not only eats but is fed. I have such high hopes for my team, and they drive me to show up every day. Oftentimes, I am the first one in and the last one to leave," said Mike Crowson, co-founder of Fit Legacy Marketing Agency.

In the future, the company looks forward to enjoying immense growth while working on a few select clients with a high retention rate. Because of their rapidly increasing clientele, the agency hopes to bring on more skill sets and expand their project teams so they can continue to produce more and do more for their clients.

Mike Crowson is the co-founder and owner of Fit Legacy Marketing Agency. An Alabama native, he decided to move to New York City to chase his dreams of becoming an entrepreneur when he was 22. In New York, he found an opportunity to join the marketing team of a flagship social media-based mega-monster. After gaining sufficient experience in the company, he set out to develop his own ventures. Aside from Fit Legacy, Mike also owns Coffee Over Cardio with his wife, Abbey Scott.

Company: Fit Legacy Inc.

Email: Mike@myfitlegacy.com

Phone number: 2569753210

Website: www.bylagency.com

