ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (ISIN code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), has been recognized, for the second year in a row, for the quality of its financial and regulatory communication, by the Grands Prix de la Transparence and ranked among the Top 3 in the non-SBF120 companies category.

As part of the 11th Edition of the Grands Prix de la Transparence organized bythe Study Council teams of Labrador and whose study is labeled by the Bureau Veritas Certification, ESI Group shows an improvement of its financial and regulatory communication transparency, by moving up one place in the ranking of companies in its category, among an increasing number of applicants.

ESI Group is fully committed to a corporate social responsibility approach, reflected in its CSR policy articulated around 4 axes (Employees, Customers, Civil-Society Planet), with the aim of working towards responsible economic and social development. This award emphasizes on the daily measures deployed by the Group in favor of an even more reliable, readable and transparent communication, a vector of the company's sustainable development.

For 11 yearsthe Grands Prix de la Transparence measure and reward the public information materials provided by French CAC 40, SFB 120 companies and non-SBF 120 companies since last year, on the basis of 4 pillars defined with the regulator: Accessibility, Accuracy, Comparability and Availability of information, centered on 231 criteria. The purpose of this annual and objective evaluation is to make issuers aware of the quality of their transparency and to identify best practices in order to establish them as true market standards.

Corinne Romefort-Régnier, Corporate Governance Director of ESI Group, comments: « We are honored to be rewarded for this new edition of the Grands Prix de la Transparence. This distinction shows the strong and daily commitment of ESI Group's teams to guarantee the transparency of our financial and regulatory communication. In a world undergoing profound change, where sustainable growth is taking a central place, it is the responsibility of companies to work towards an increasingly ethical approach. The quality of our public information materials is a guarantee of transparency for our investors and other stakeholders, to whom we wish to continue ensuring an ever-increasing readability of our activities.

Laurent Rouyres, Founder of the Grands Prix de la Transparence and CEO of Labrador, comments: « Today, an increasing number of medium-sized companies are considering the transparency and quality of their corporate information as an attractiveness lever on the markets and with candidates. Their standards are today forestalling larger companies with greater resources.».

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

