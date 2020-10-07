Marshall Wilkinson Enterprises: Marshall Wilkinson: Billion-Dollar Business Negotiation Expert, Coach, and Consultant

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Over the past 15 years, Marshall Wilkinson has helped facilitate more than $2 billion in construction transactions as a construction executive and consultant in New York City. Today, the billion-dollar sales and negotiation expert is on a mission to help people get back in the business game amid the pandemic.

Marshall Wilkinson is a well-known sales and negotiation expert, coach, and consultant who has worked alongside some of the best executives and producers of renowned organizations in business. He has negotiated and facilitated billions of dollars in transactions on some of the largest construction contracts in New York City.

NYC is known as being one of the most challenging construction markets in the world, Marshall has thrived in this arena for more than a decade. Having mastered the ins and outs of New York's construction and real estate scenes, he shares his in-depth knowledge and expertise with professionals in various industries through one-on-one coaching sessions.

Marshall holds daily coaching and morning sales meetings for his clients. He also provides a Member Portal, which guarantees lifetime access to all audio recordings, videos, and workbooks as well a community, for coaching clients to share insights and network. Coaching sessions, on any given day can vary from strategy, meeting preparation, cold calling roleplay, script-building, negotiation training, closing, accountability and metrics tracking.

Seeing people struggle to keep their businesses alive during the pandemic fueled Marshall's vision of helping others. Ultimately, his mission is to "equip them with the skills to do everything they can to keep their businesses afloat and put themselves in a position to thrive."

At present, the transaction expert hopes to remove the stigma of the word "sales" and reintroduce the idea as something beautiful and elegant. He teaches his clients a fresh, modern, and logical approach, which, if mastered, will have a "massive economic impact" on their lives. Marshall seeks to show entrepreneurs that there are different ways to take control and save their businesses despite the crisis the world faces today. With his coaching and free weekly audio recordings, he will supply you with a wide range of income-earning techniques and ideas perfect for anyone, regardless of industry.

To know more about Marshall Wilkinson and his daily coaching sessions, weekly audio's, and workbooks, check out his official website.

