Douglas Elliman: NYC Luxury Properties Specialist Jessilyn Chen Proves That Humble Beginnings Can Lead to Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / In highly competitive industries, some aspirants can turn to their networks to help establish their names -- a reality that can be disheartening for those who do not have the connections. And while this is a real problem that people have to contend with, it is also true that success can still be possible for beginners who have nothing but their dedication and passion. Jessilyn Chen, a specialist in NYC luxury properties, is out to prove that humble beginnings can be the seeding ground for future successes.

Born in China, Jessilyn Chen marveled at the ancient structures and decorative buildings heavily featured in Chinese architecture. Her interest in this particular area evolved, and she eventually developed a keen insight into structural details, identifying the actual worth of real estate properties. At fifteen, this industry leader moved to the US and earned a degree in communication design, which further refined her aesthetic ability.

Drawing power from both her personal knowledge and professional background, Jessilyn Chen started a career as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area.

It has not been smooth sailing for this multi-awarded agent. She came to New York without knowing anyone and started as an assistant with an $800 per month salary, living in the basement of an apartment in Queens. But she persevered and surmounted every obstacle. And the past five years spent at the powerhouse company not only honed her skills but also exposed her to growth-promoting opportunities. She had the chance to organize significant events with two top real estate development companies-Macklow Properties and Extell-for years. She also had a chance to travel back to Shanghai, China for a real estate showcase and forum back in 2017.

This passion-driven personality, who used to manage the Douglas Elliman's top-producing team, left the said team at the beginning of 2020 and joined 111 Fifth Avenue as an individual agent. 111 Fifth Avenue is the new state of the art downtown office that brings together some of Douglas Elliman's most outstanding agents under one roof. And by becoming part of its impressive roster, Jessilyn Chen will get to further cement her reputation in the industry while she delivers a whole new level of service, experience, and industry knowledge.

In the face of the competitive nature of the real estate sector, Jessilyn Chen managed to amass numerous achievements. She is credited for nearly winning a contract worth $30 million at the 111 West 57th Street building and had the honor of bagging a place among the elites in New York City, ranking 38th out of 50 individual agents during the March to August 2020 period. Considering how COVID-19 has impacted every imaginable commercial space globally, this multifaceted and inspirational icon feels ecstatic about the career milestones under her belt.

Armed with a multi-cultural background and fluency in English and Chinese, it is no wonder why Jessilyn Chen is the go-to agent for many individuals. Known for her ability to deal with local and international clients effectively, she also stands out due to her work ethic, hands-on approach to closing transactions, and refreshing eagerness to help people find their dream homes.

On top of committing to lending clients a hand as they navigate their way through the complex real estate world, this emerging authority is dedicated, as well, to serving as an inspiration to others. Demonstrating the heights one can reach when they step out of their comfort zone and go all-out in chasing their dreams, Jessilyn Chen is an example to follow.

Company: Douglas Elliman

Phone number: 646.925.0605

Email: jessilyn.chen@elliman.com

Website: jessilynchen.elliman.com

SOURCE: Douglas Elliman

