Ruten Japan offers free shipping for Halloween shopping.

TOKYO, Oct.7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome the arrival of Halloween, today (10/7) Ruten Japan launched the "Halloween Shopping Event". Ruten Japan has the latest and hottest halloween products right here. All orders over USD $50 are eligible for free international shipping.

With over 60 million Japanese products, Ruten Japan currently provides online shopping services to 13 countries. Since Ruten Japan Global site launch, halloween goods have been one of the vastly searched items. Among them, consumers in Singapore, Canada, Vietnam, Hong Kong and other countries and regions are the most enthusiastic.

As the world adapts to the pandemic, Ruten has witnessed a dramatic shift from in-person to online shopping. Ruten's hottest halloween goods includes Japanese style decorations, anime character costumes, and halloween themed gift packages.

This year's Ruten Halloween shopping event will not only have interior and exterior halloween decorations but also include Halloween style masks and children's costumes for all international customers. Additionally, there is also a selection of Halloween themed snacks created by the variety of Japanese brands. In the spirit of halloween, costumers from all over the world will be able to enjoy delicious Japanese snacks from the comfort of their own home.

Ruten Japan : https://en.ruten.co.jp/

Halloween Shopping Event URL:

https://en.ruten.co.jp/campaign/halloween2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307272/Ruten_s_hottest_Halloween_goods_includes_Japanese_style_decorations_anime_character.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307274/Ruten_Japan_offers_free_shipping_Halloween_shopping.jpg