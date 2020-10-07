Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizes the Air Filtration Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Fueled by its ultimate vision to help people breathe with confidence, Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. develops products that champion air movement, filtration, and purification for homes, schools, offices, healthcare facilities, automobiles, and even aircrafts.

Since its establishment in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. has been a leading publicly traded company (OTC: KNOS) with inventions that significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Kronos technology based products are designed to fully remove harmful allergens, viruses, bacteria, and gases from the breathing space. The brand revolutionizes air filtration technology as it outperforms the traditional 1940s HEPA filter technology.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes to develop products that move air silently while filtering, sterilizing, and purifying it. It replenishes a 400 sq. ft. room with pure air every 15 minutes. The technology also dramatically reduces energy consumption. The products may vary in shape or size. The technology can be scaled down for air purification in automobiles or scaled up for industrial and hazardous gas destruction.

Behind the success of Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. is a team of dedicated manufacturing professionals, inventors, and entrepreneurs consistently working hard to take the company to greater heights. Recently appointed as the Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) is Mr. Joseph Florence. Before joining Kronos, he spent more than 30 years in custom electronics manufacturing, and he directed a 200-person domestic manufacturing technology company to globalize the supply chain of the USA. At present, he continues to spearhead Kronos, alongside the company's President, Michael Rubinov, in transforming the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market.

One of the most popular units from Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. is its KRONOS® AIR 5G® model 5, also being marketed as AIRDOG X5, which boasts of purifying up to 1,500 sq. ft. room in one hour. The technology utilizes a 5-step filtration process without the use of any HEPA filters to destroy ultra-fine particles as tiny as .0145 microns. The design is waste-free and eco-friendly as it is ozone-safe and has been validated by global tests. The model is popularly used to remove dangerous toxins and unpleasant odors in rooms and other breathing spaces, keeping the air fresh and safe.

Today, the patented technology from Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. is replacing the outdated HEPA filtration systems and similar types. The Kronos based air purifiers are currently implemented by businesses, homes, and vehicles to remove allergens and purify the air.

For its most recent endeavor, Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. filed for a provisional patent for an innovative protective facemask with antimicrobial and anti-cellular phone radiation protection. The company plans to file more patents to improve its existing technology. Moreover, Kronos hopes to enter new market segments on top of marketing air purifiers. At present, the company sits as an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers from the company's CORE technologies.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. is taking over the industry as it outperforms the conventional HEPA filter-based products in every aspect. From safety to efficiency, Kronos brings something more to the table. Indeed, the company is set to become a household name in the indoor air quality industry.

