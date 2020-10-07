Global Bispecific Antibodies Therapy Blincyto Hemlibra Therapeutics Market Size To Witness 118% Growth To Reach US$ 10 Billion By 2026

Kuick Research Report Analyzes Clinical & Commercial Opportunity In Global Bispecific Antibodies Market

"Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion )

) Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

Despite having several hundred clinical success stories of different immunotherapies against solid and advanced cancers, the overall response rate of the patients has reached approximately 50% even when the patients who fit completely under all the criteria of treatment. To pave with the clinical failures, researchers have developed and evaluated bispecific therapeutic antibodies, that are combination of two binding specificities leading to improve selectivity as well as efficacy of antibody-based treatment for cancer. The arrival of bispecific antibody for cancer treatment has estimated to be of great potential for wide range of applications in cancer treatment. The current biotherapeutic market for cancer treatment and prevention is estimated to be dominated by antibody drugs, where bispecific antibody represents a novel ally for the next-generation of cancer therapy.

In the past few years, the remarkable progress that has been made with respect to understanding the important hallmarks of the cancer progression and main epitopes involved in it have led to paradigmatic development in the bispecific antibody capable of offering novel promises to the patients who haven't respond to any medical therapy for cancer. The practice of bispecific antibody is not new i.e. this version of cancer therapeutics is a modified version of monoclonal antibody. By observing the increasing incidence of cancer, the management associated with the bispecific antibody has started to develop several strategies important for clinical management of the cancer in the present and in the future.

As per the analysis conducted, it is estimated that the bispecific antibody therapeutics market is growing at a double-digit rate, thus boosting the overall cancer therapeutics market to extreme, especially when compared with other immunotherapies. Further, trends and opportunities coupled within the market i.e. rise in the number of cancer cases, government favorable policies and many others are tending to drive the growth of the market. In our viewpoint, novel alliances developed by major key players of the market and local manufacturers are estimated to be playing important role for delivering tremendous opportunities for the researchers, patients, stakeholders and the payers.

The analysis of the Global bispecific antibody drug market represents that the market is completely focused on providing a better structure to the overall therapeutics market and offer the pharmaceutical industry a broad perspective of an efficient therapy for every cancer type. The research report provides analysis about the assess growth potential of the market by verifying various driving forces, in combination with the all the important trends, opportunities and challenges. In addition to it, the research report also provides a long-term outlook for the industry and various other important measures that have helped the market to attract thousands of investors and local drug manufacturers. Lastly, the report also profiles various pharmaceutical companies of the dominating markets that have been boosting the R&D sector of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.1 Overview of Monoclonal Antibody

1.2 Overview of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.3 Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies upon Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies

2. The Engineering & Development of Bispecific Antibodies

2.1 Bispecific Antibodies Similar to IgG

2.1.1 Quadroma (Hybrid Hydromas) Approach

2.1.2 "Knobs Into Holes" Approach

2.1.3 CrossMab Approach

2.1.4 Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin Approach

2.2 Small Bispecific Antibodies

2.2.1 Bispecific Diabodies

2.2.2 Bispecific T-Cell Engager Antibodies (BiTEs)

3. Mechanism Of Action Of Bispecific Antibody

3.1 Trifunctional Antibody: Catumaxomab (Removab)

3.2 Blinatumomab

4. Applications of Bispecific Antibodies in Diagnostic & Treatment

4.1 BsMAb for Diagnosis of Bacterial & Viral Infectious Diseases

4.2 BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic

4.3 BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways

4.4 BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis

4.5 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets

4.6 Bispecific Antibodies & Gene Therapy

5. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Availability of Bispecific Antibodies

5.2.1 Catumaxomab (Removab)

5.2.2 Blinatumomab

5.2.3 Emicizumab

5.2.4 Duligotumab

5.2.5 SAR 156597

6. Approved Bispecific Antibody Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Blincyto

6.2 Hemlibra

7. Approved Bispecific Antibody Sales Analysis

7.1 Blincyto

7.2 Hemlibra

8. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Country/Region

8.3 By Company

8.4 By Indication

8.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies

9. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase-I

9.4 Phase-I/II

9.5 Phase-II

9.6 Phase-II/III

9.7 Phase-III

10. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

10.1 Blinatumomab - Amgen

10.2 Emicizumab - Chugai Pharmaceutical

11. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

11.1 Favorable Market Parameters

11.2 Commercialization Challenges

12. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Ablynx

13.2 Adimab

13.3 Affimed Therapeutics

13.4 Amgen

13.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

13.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical

13.7 Eli Lilly

13.8 EMD Serono

13.9 Emergent BioSolutions

13.10 Genentech

13.11 Genmab

13.12 Immunomedics

13.13 Jounce Therapeutics

13.14 MacroGenics

13.15 Merus

13.16 Neovii Biotech

13.17 NovImmune SA

13.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

13.19 Pieris

13.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.21 Roche

13.22 Sanofi

