Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), an organization dedicated to accelerating promising treatments to market with its AnovaOS technology platform, the industry's first collaborative 'learning system', today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide external scientific review and advice to the Company's management.

"This distinguished group provides insight and guidance key to expand AnovaOS, and our ability to bring promising investigational products to patients in need while more efficiently helping biopharmaceutical companies learn how to treat complex diseases," said Chris Beardmore, CEO at Anova.

The SAB will cover Anova's key areas of development with a particular focus on data science, precision medicine and clinical integration. The group will also support Anova's management regarding commercial aspects of the Company's evolution and its global scientific reach.

"I look forward to working with Anova and contributing to current and future research and development activities at Anova. The company continues to forge new ground in its efforts to streamline the conduct of clinical research and is taking meaningful steps to accelerate development of complex therapeutics," said Siddhartha Mukharjee, a pioneering physician, oncologist, and Pulitzer Prize winning author who has redefined our public discourse on human health, medicine and science.

"As a practicing medical oncologist, I commonly face difficulties securing access to targeted therapies for my patients. The Anova team, supplemented by this advisory board will continue to allow me to bring the right treatment to the right patients in my practice," said Dr. Timothy Pluard, head precision oncology at St. Luke's Cancer Institute.

Members of the Anova Scientific Advisory Board include:

Siddhartha Mukharjee, MD a pioneering physician, oncologist, and Pulitzer Prize winning author who has redefined our public discourse on human health, medicine and science. Dr. Mukherjee's achievements as a writer and educator build upon his career as a renowned medical scholar. His ground-breaking studies into the composition and behavior of cancer cells have pushed the boundaries of modern medicine. His innovative research signals a paradigm shift in cancer pathology, and has enabled the development of treatments that reach beyond current pharmaceutical models toward new biological and cellular therapies. Dr. Mukherjee is a professor of medicine at Columbia University and a staff cancer physician at the university's medical center.

Gary Palmer, MD, JD, MBA, MPH an experienced medical oncologist who has led the way in the development and use of genomic medicine. He most recently was the Chief Medical Officer at Tempus, Inc., a leader in the field of genomics and real world evidence. He has been in the biotech industry for twenty years and has held leadership roles at Amgen, Genomic Health, Foundation Medicine, and NantHealth. He has been instrumental in the development of Neulasta, the Oncotype DX Breast Assay, the Foundation One solid tumor multigene assay, and the Tempus xT and xF platforms.

Névine Zariffa, MMath a highly accomplished thought leader in the fields of biostatistics and data science with extensive experience across all phases of drug development. Névine had a 25-year career in senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca where she also led the Enterprise Data Analytics initiative. She has been a key contributor to development strategies for over 200 drug projects across oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, inflammation, and renal diseases. She served as a Board member of CDISC for 6 years, has been a reviewer for The Lancet and has over 25 peer reviewed publications to her name. She is currently a strategic consultant to several scientific data consortia and to the FDA (Office of the Principal Deputy Commissioner) on the application of real-world evidence to COVID19.

Timothy Pluard, MD Dr. Pluard is medical director at Saint Luke's Cancer Institute and the Paul Koontz Endowed Chair of Breast Disease at the University of Missouri KC School of Medicine. Under his leadership, Saint Luke's has launched two new signature cancer centers. In 2017, Dr. Pluard led the creation of Saint Luke's Center for Precision Oncology, that brings together experts in clinical oncology, tumor genomics, and computational biology. He has published extensively on new therapeutic approaches to breast cancer and the care of metastatic breast cancer patients.

About Anova

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova) is accelerating clinical development with a technology platform (AnovaOS) that brings participants in the clinical research process together to speed promising new treatments to market, at reduced cost and for a larger number of patients. We kickstart the development of new treatments through standardization and automation as no one else can do.

