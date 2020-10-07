WANdisco has announced that its LiveData platform has achieved public preview availability for Microsoft Azure. While both the announcement and the timing were widely trailed at the recent interim results, this is still welcome news. Entering public preview enables 'metered billing', effectively allowing Azure customers already trialling LiveData to pay for it as part of their existing Azure service. The company expects this to accelerate customer adoption and drive a sharp uplift in revenues in Q4. The exact timing and pace of this uplift is uncertain, but the announcement confirms that it is on track operationally.

