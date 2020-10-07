Certification in Ecuador covers the scope for air conditioners and in Costa Rica covers the scope for refrigerators and freezers.

Manufacturers and suppliers in the region will benefit from increased access to SGS's specialist services that can ensure these products meet the energy efficiency technical regulations and standards set by the relevant regulatory authorities. Only products that comply with applicable regulations, which include energy performance, consumer safety and protection of the environment, may be imported and marketed in the respective countries.

Testing can include laboratory testing, physical inspection and factory audits and, once completed, SGS will issue a Certificate of Conformity for products which comply with the regulations.

Certification in Ecuador - RTE INEN 072:2012

According to Ecuadorian technical regulations (INEN), the certification will apply to air conditioners without duct that are manufactured, imported and marketed in Ecuador, as shown below:

Window air conditioning, with a cooling capacity of up to 7032W (24000 BTU/h)

Split air conditioning, with a cooling capacity of up to 7032W (24000 BTU/h)

Certification in Costa Rica - RTCR 482 2015

In Costa Rica, certification will apply to refrigerators and freezers as specified below:

Refrigerators up to 1104 liters (39 ft³)

Freezers independent of up to 850 liters (30 ft³) operated with an airtight compressor

SGS in Brazil

Recognized as the benchmark for quality and integrity, SGS has been in Brazil since 1938. Its employees, in major cities and ports around the country, work to generate trust among people, organizations, institutions and governments and offer a portfolio of solutions Nationwide.

For further information, contact:

Luiz Ferri

Consumer and Retail

SGS Brazil

t: +55 11 3883 8991

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.