CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences is Proud to Announce Our Revitalizing & Relaxing New 100mg CBD Bath Bombs!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) ("The Company") wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. ("LBC") is pleased to announce our new 100 MG CBD Bath Bombs coming in six different colors / scents with Fall & Holiday scents coming soon! Each bomb is filled with 100mg of pure premium CBD Isolate along with rich essential oils, botanicals, and minerals to help the body relax all while hydrating and nourishing your skin. This product also will relieve stress & pain and improve overall daily health routine making it a perfect fit to use anytime during the day or at night. As of today, the bombs are available to purchase so join us NOW!

LBC's lab partner specially formulates all products to be infused with a Pure CBD Isolate, zero THC, with certified GMP formulators and third-party labs to always ensure high-quality, potency, and clean products.

Company founder and CEO Lisa Nelson states, "That we are passionate about creating products that smell and feel amazing, with luxurious skin-loving ingredients. We bring you natural, cruelty free bath products, handmade right here in America. In conclusion, our products contribute to health in all aspects and it shows."

Learn more at:

www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



