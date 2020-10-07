Kapsch TrafficCom acquired the remaining 35% interests in the German toll services provider tolltickets GmbH. Since July 2016, Kapsch has been holding a 65% stake in tolltickets.

"With the combination of the unique experience of Kapsch TrafficCom as a pioneer and technology leader in electronic toll collection and the know-how of tolltickets in delivering tolling services, we have been paving the way for an interoperable tolling services offering across Europe for more than four years," says Georg Kapsch, Chief Executive Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom. "Because of the high strategic importance of tolling services, we have decided to take over tolltickets completely. Our long-term goal is to establish ourselves among the leading EETS providers. Tolltickets will step-by-step expand its current portfolio to provide white-labeled tolling services for partner companies such as fleet card providers, vehicle manufacturers, or rental car companies."

Compliance check in Germany completed

In an important step forward on the way to expanding the services in Europe, tolltickets has successfully completed the so-called Compliance Checking Communication (CCC) in accordance with the specifications of the German Federal Office for Freight Transport (BAG). This confirms the prescribed functionality of the Kapsch on-board unit and clears the way for the following test phases. Passing these tests will ultimately allow Kapsch TrafficCom to offer toll services in Germany.

Nationwide in six European countries

Kapsch TrafficCom and tolltickets are continuously expanding their services across the continent. A Western connection covering the entire highway networks in France, Spain and Portugal as well as some tunnels and bridges is now effective. In Central Eastern Europe, tolltickets is the pioneer in providing tolling services for heavy-goods vehicles in Austria, Hungary and Bulgaria. The addition of Germany to this list would represent an important milestone on the way to providing full coverage of the corridors in Europe and delivering a unique customer experience. Belgium, Norway, Denmark and Sweden will follow.

European Electronic Toll Service (EETS)

The European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) supplements the national electronic tolling systems of the member states and simplifies cross-border mobility for road users: Vehicles operating internationally no longer have to be equipped with a separate on-board unit (OBU) for each country, and only one contract with an EETS provider is needed.

