PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q3 2020 financial results on 22 October 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 9.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q3 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 22 October 2020 at 11:00 (London)/ 13:00 (Moscow). Conference ID: 7569179 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9128 Russian Dial: +7 495 213 1767 (Local access) 8 800 500 9283 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 7569179 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

