Brainlab to deliver 10 systems to GenesisCare in the US bringing the total investment by the international oncology provider to more than 30 systems globally

Brainlab, the digital medical technology company, announced today the planned delivery of 10 new ExacTrac Dynamic systems to GenesisCare, offering US cancer patients and physicians access to the latest treatment technologies on the market. This follows GenesisCare's acquisition of major integrated cancer care provider, 21st Century Oncology, increasing access to advanced cancer care for patients across US communities.

FDA-cleared ExacTrac Dynamic supports the delivery of precision radiotherapy with surface and thermal tracking combined with real-time X-Ray monitoring (Source: Brainlab)

ExacTrac Dynamic, a patient positioning and position monitoring device, received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2020 and supports the delivery of precision radiotherapy with surface and thermal tracking combined with real-time X-Ray monitoring. ExacTrac Dynamic will allow GenesisCare physicians to deliver stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive form of radiation therapy which delivers precisely targeted radiation in fewer high-dose treatments than traditional therapies.

Australian-headquartered GenesisCare is one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world, with treatment centers and clinics across Australia, the UK, Spain and now the US. ExacTrac Dynamic systems have already been rolled out in Australia and the UK, providing patients access to the latest advancements in radiation therapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery and tattoo-free treatment.

"During COVID-19, we have remained steadfastly committed to ensuring all cancer patients in local communities across the United States and globally receive rapid access to world-class cancer care. Our investment in these cutting-edge ExacTrac Dynamic systems will help us deliver on our vision to ensure as many cancer patients as possible are able to receive the right treatment, at the right time, closer to home. Our partnership with Brainlab will allow our physicians in the US to automate precise patient monitoring during the delivery of faster, more personalized radiotherapy treatments in our 290 centers across the country," said Dan Collins, Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, GenesisCare."

Building upon the first generation ExacTrac X-Ray, the new ExacTrac Dynamic system expands clinical workflows beyond traditional stereotactic capabilities with new surface-guided and thermal technology. These high-precision tracking and verification capabilities enable the delivery of effective prescription target doses, with less radiation to normal healthy tissues, for a wide range of treatment locations in the body. The system allows for:

Surface guided patient setup without tattoos or markings

Submillimetric patient monitoring using integrated surface, thermal, and X-Ray imaging at all couch angles

Real-time motion management with automatic beam-hold enabling future applications such as Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH) gated treatments*

"It's exciting for Brainlab to continue to work with GenesisCare as they expand their presence in the United States," said Stefan Vilsmeier, President and CEO, Brainlab. "We have long partnered with GenesisCare in Australia and the UK and share their vision to make precision radiotherapy more accessible on a global scale."

First deliveries are planned for November 2020.

To learn more about ExacTrac Dynamic, visit Brainlab.

About Brainlab

Brainlab is a digital medical technology pioneer founded in 1989 and headquartered in Munich. The company employs more than 1,500 people in 20 offices around the globe. Brainlab serves physicians, medical professionals and their patients in over 5,600 hospitals in 116 countries.

Brainlab creates software-driven medical solutions that digitize, automate and optimize clinical workflows for neurosurgery, spine, trauma, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), general and vascular surgery as well as radiotherapy and radiosurgery. Core products center around surgical navigation, radiotherapy, digital operating room integration, and information and knowledge exchange. The Brainlab open framework operating system will allow third parties to develop medical applications to further advance the field of spatial computing and mixed reality.

Brainlab is dedicated to creating an impact in healthcare. The company connects opportunities from emerging digital technologies to transform healthcare at scale and help improve the lives of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Brainlab and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the largest integrated cancer care group in the United States. It became part of the international GenesisCare network in May 2020.

We employ or are affiliated with nearly 900 physicians in the US, including radiation oncologists and other cancer-related specialists such as urologists, medical oncologists, hematologists, gynecologic oncologists, surgeons and pathologists. Together, we strive to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings from 293 locations across 19 states. Our US headquarters are based in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information, please visit 21co.com.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare is a Sydney and Australian headquartered private company and is one of the world's largest cancer treatment providers. The organization has committed more than $300 million to upgrade technology and cancer treatment services across Florida and the United States.

Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. This includes our 293 locations in the US, 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK and 21 in Spain. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information visit genesiscare.com.

*commercial availability pending

