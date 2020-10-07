Cannabis Suisse Corp. Retains FDA Registered Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC to Manufacture New High Quality CBD Brand of products

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a fully licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, announces it has retained Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC an FDA Registered Entity ( https://silvershadowventures.llc/ ) for the manufacturing its new retail brand of the highest quality of CBD products for its upcoming launch.

Silver Shadow Ventures has been manufacturing CBD Specific products since March 2015 under their DBA cbdoilmanufacturer.com and CosPro Labs. They are insured specifically for manufacturing Hemp and CBD Product Liability Insurance.

Using a wide range of chemical analysis techniques, Silver Shadow Ventures provide QC testing of raw materials and random finished products. The Company has strict SOP (Standard Operating procedures) and makes formulations same every time. Silver Shadow Ventures' experts perform cGMP batch release testing procedures that are to ensure the products are the highest quality of CBD products before sale, supply or export and to help make sure they are regulatory compliant under CFR21.

Silver Shadow Ventures' state-of-the-art analytical facilities support testing to ensure products meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA).

The Company's dedicated service is extended beyond its labs with their method transfer and analyst exchange services to make sure QC procedures are smoothly integrated into the production environment. At CBD Oil Manufacturer, their experts can identify, assay, and determine the quality, purity, and stability of the raw materials to be used in manufacture.

The company is an FDA Registered Entity, a Utah Registered Processor and Manufacturer, a Utah Department of Agriculture Approved Food Facility, an HIA Member, an NCIA Member.

Each client of the company is provided with an individual approach to their needs and can choose products from a ready-made list or request products with a custom formulation.

COO Alain Parrik stated, "We plan to select goods from the existing line of products that will be tested and recognized by users. The main priority of our company, as a reseller of CBD oils, is the health of our customers and the medical component of the product. We will select products for various therapeutic purposes and will soon be happy to announce our new concept for Shopify. We look forward to a long-term partnership, but much will depend on the choice of our clients. The first batch of finished products under our label is expected by the end of October."

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company's facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

CONTACT:

Alain Parrik

Cannabis Suisse Corp.

+41445865314

alain.parrik@cannabissuisse.biz

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp

