Firmenich & Novozymes partner for great-tasting yogurt with unprecedented sugar reduction performance

New TasteGEM SWL with Saphera enables up to 50% sugar reduction without the use of sweeteners - while keeping a natural sweet taste

GENEVA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar reduction leader Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, and Danish biological solution leader Novozymes, announce the launch of their new, jointly developed natural sugar reduction solution TasteGEM SWL with Saphera lactase. This cutting-edge technology brings unprecedented natural taste performance, enabling up to 50% sugar reduction in yogurt and other dairy products without the use of sweeteners. The solution is exclusively available from Firmenich in all major markets worldwide.

"We are seeing a significant shift, with consumers ranking reducing sugar as the #1 health consideration in their food and beverage choices," said Emmanuel Butstraen, President of Flavors, Firmenich. "Building on our industry leading, proprietary sugar reduction capabilities, we have joined forces with Novozymes, to develop uniquely optimized dairy solutions for our customers that are both delicious and nutritionally balanced."

"We are happy to be in this joint collaboration with Firmenich, which has quickly resulted in bringing a new, unique innovation to the market. Our companies' combined strengths help dairy companies improve their existing products and develop new ones for the growing number of health-conscious consumers looking for dairy products with improved nutritional properties including less sugar and calories," said Claus Crone Fuglsang, Chief Science Officer at Novozymes.

A synergy is achieved when Firmenich's market-leading sugar reduction solution TasteGEM is combined with cutting edge lactase solution Saphera. The patent-pending technology unlocks the naturally occurring sweetness of milk and bridges the sensorial gaps that arise when added sugar is removed. TasteGEM SWL with Saphera lactase delivers a superior tasting product and enhanced eating experience with authentic sweetness and increased creaminess and the added benefit of lower lactose levels.

Firmenich is committed to providing the most comprehensive sugar reduction capabilities in the industry, enabling customers to create nutritionally balanced and great-tasting products. Last year, Firmenich sugar reduction technologies helped our customers save an estimated 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar, equating to over 1 trillion calories.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future.

We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

